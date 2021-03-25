A silver lining in the Orange Sky

Nigel Rojas’ raspy voice is legendary.
The self-proclaimed “roots rock” singer first endeared himself to local music fans in the ’90s when his gruff chant of “I feel so free, like a zandolie in a mango tree” echoed across the island. That song, “Vitamin G”, off their self-titled debut album, made his Orange Sky band a household name.
Orange Sky first played in public at Flags, in Maraval, on April 9, 1996. About 200 people were in the crowd. Twenty-five years on and the Port of Spain-based band has done over 700 live performances, inclusive of major tours of the United States, United Kingdom, India and several Caribbean islands.
Remarkably, not only is Orange Sky still playing music, they are also creating new material. Their new album, Strange Days, is set for release in June.
The dreadlocked rockers are also set to mark their musical silver jubilee with a live virtual concert tomorrow on Carib Beer’s Facebook and Instagram pages. A simulcast will also be aired live on TegoTV.com.
“It’s 25 years, thank God, but I feel like we are now getting started. To last this long means that we are passionate about it and love it deeply,” an animated Rojas told the Express via WhatsApp yesterday.
Rojas has created a lot of music over the past quarter century. He produced seven full-length albums with Orange Sky, collaborated with regional stars like reggae icons Damian and Stephen Marley, Steel Pulse, and worked with a number of local acts, including calypso icons Andre Tanker, Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) and David Rudder, and soca acts Kes The Band, Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez), Machel Montano and Destra Garcia, among others.
“A lot has changed from when we started, and a lot has remained the same,” Rojas continued.
“The world made major changes right below our feet and on our clock. I remember listening to our early demos on cassette,” he joked.
“If I could see myself 25 years ago, I’d walk up to him and say be careful with rum,” he added, with another laugh.
For the fans
Tomorrow’s virtual concert is dedicated to the band’s true fans, Rojas said. And although the ongoing pandemic means a live audience isn’t possible, he says the virtual platform means fans both home and abroad can share in the celebration.
“I see the cup as half-full from the angle that if we could have had a physical concert, then our international friends and fans would (not) be able to celebrate this 25-year milestone with us. Plus we are releasing our new album Strange Days in June 2021, please God. We just completed four new videos for songs on the album. So check out our new website and come celebrate with us,” he said.
Rojas said it has been an honour being a major player in a developing local rock scene in T&T. He predicts the niche market for rock music can only grow, given the quality of bands on the scene and their growing fan base.
“The rock community in T&T has existed long before OSKY and would always exist as long as rock exists. Local rock bands are very resilient, and the circle of local bands is awesome and as real as it gets. Our rock community is a powerful symbol that T&T’s sub-culture is alive and well,” he said.
Though his heart is set in rock and reggae, Rojas says soca, calypso and chutney music also run through his veins. Interestingly, he counts working with pan legend Len “Boogsie” Sharpe on Phase II Pan Groove’s 2014 Panorama winner, “Jump High”, among his greatest musical accomplishments.
“People call it a ‘crossover’ when one merges genres, but for a Trini boy working with Bunji, Destra, Blaxx (Dexter Stewart), Shurwayne (Winchester), Chucky (Roderick Gordon), Patrice (Roberts), Ravi B and more as a songwriter, or with Dr Boogsie on Panorama, winning or placing compositions have been immense and profound cultural moments for me. It always felt like home. Soca, calypso, chutney in my veins, too—not just rock and reggae,” he said.
Rojas says his full musical catalogue will be on display tomorrow and urged fans to sign on early to enjoy the full show.
“It’s live online and free. T&T, we love you! Thank you for your support over the last 25 years and your positive vibes have and will be the wind in our sail for the next 25 years, God willing,” he concluded.