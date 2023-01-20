SEKON Sta (Nesta Boxhill) has thrown his hat in the ring for soca music’s MVP.
The tallest man in the business delivered an impressive slam-dunk performance at the return of his annual Sekon Sta concert series, last Sunday, at the Fatima College Sports Grounds, Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain.
Like an all-star baller at play-offs Sekon was at the peak of his powers, executing no-look lay-off passes to his star-studded guest line-up, sinking musical jump shots with his potent repertoire and fully engaging his massive audience with the right balance of deft showmanship and all out bravado.
The fireworks started just after 10 p.m. when the lanky La Horquetta-born singer suddenly popped up from the front of the stage and cued his band into his 2023 road-ready “Soca Capital (Port of Spain)”.
“We have any proud West Indians? I want allyuh to jump with meh,” a red-shiny-suit-wearing Sekon said emphatically, drawing all eyes.
Hands, rags, and glowsticks went skyward when he switched tempos to a fete-shaking medley of his 2016 hit “Kings and Queens” and 2022 collaboration with DJ Private Ryan (Ryan Alexander) “No Feteing Behaviour”.
Colourful explosions scattered in the night sky overhead in celebration of the moment, jolting the crowd into sheer euphoria. At that point, it didn’t matter that the concert was two hours behind schedule. It didn’t matter that a couple guest acts didn’t show. All attentions were on the man of the moment.
Sekon, 33, paused to absorb their love and adulation. The reflection of fireworks in his eyes mirroring his inner awe.
“I want to thank every single person for coming out today. It’s a pleasure to be here with you,” he said with genuine appreciation.
Sekon, meanwhile, tipped his hat to recently departed calypso icons Explainer (Winston Henry) and Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) with an old school medley that included their respective hits “Lorraine”, “Come With It”, “Feeling to Party” and “Caribbean Man”. Pannists Johann Chuckaree and Joshua Regrello joined him on stage for the tribute.
Another departed calypso legend The Merchant (Dennis Franklyn Williams) would have certainly been impressed with the display, seeing his son put on a concert of that magnitude. Sekon Sta took that stage name in honour of his father who he says is the family’s “first star”.
Soca icons Ronnie McIntosh and Superblue (Austin Lyons) helped Sekon Sta bring the performance home with a medley of their fete anthems.