A soca transition

Reggae act JaMelody (Michael Williams) has always been a trendsetter.

JaMelody brought credibility and recognition to an emerging local reggae scene in the early 2000s when he flew to Jamaica to record and release the hit single “Never Let You Down” at the famed Jet Star Records Studio.

Iconic Jamaican producer the late Robert “Bobby Digital” Dixon was so impressed with JaMelody that he asked him back to Jamaica to record what became his second hit single “Be Prepared (Jah, Jah is Coming Near)”.

A personal call from VP Records CEO Vincent “Randy” Chin, offering a recording and distribution deal followed. Within months JaMelody was touring Europe, North America and Australia.

Almost two decades later and the 41-year-old has come full circle. The Carange-born crooner has not only returned home in body but also in sound, releasing his first ever soca recording: “Soca We Love”.

“The transition to soca was always a dream and it did, thanks to God for giving me such a great blessing to be flexible with my gift. Reggae music will always be an inspiration, but I’m proud and always wanted to rep for my country with my gift. I always believe that the way to do so is to sing soca,” JaMelody told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange on Wednesday.

Breaking new ground

In true JaMelody fashion, however, this is far from an ordinary release. Still set on breaking new ground the gifted vocalist became one of the first acts in the Caribbean region to record in Dolby Atmos (DA) at Rishi Mahato’s MAHA Productions studio.

DA tech is a spatial audio innovation featuring a completely new way to create and experience music. It goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by immersing the listener in the song revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. And is as significant a leap forward in sonics as stereo was from transistor radios in the 1930s.

Mahato broke new ground in October when he officially opened the first recording facility in the region to be certified by Dolby Laboratories in in San Francisco, California, USA. He has subsequently released a nine-track EP on Apple Music.

JaMelody’s “Soca We Love” is the third track on the project which also features the first local song to be recorded in Dolby Atmos: Machel Montano’s domestic violence awareness collaboration with Azaryah (Seumas Callendar) and Ravi B (Ravi Bissambhar) “Precious Angel”.

Kes’ “Savannah Grass”, the remix of Ravi B’s chutney soca hit “Rum In Meh Veins” and Montano, Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) and Skinny Fabulous’ (Gamal Doyle) 2019 Road March winner “Famalay” are also included.

JaMelody credited his recent management partnership with veteran promoter Anthony “Chinese Laundry” Chow Lin On for the push in the soca direction and the opportunity to record in DA.

“It’s a great honour to be one of the first reggae artistes out of Trinidad to get featured on the first Caribbean Dolby Atmos (project). Nuff respect to (Chinese Laundry) Tony Chow (Lin On) for this great opportunity,” JaMelody said of the achievement.

She’s standing at his side

Despite the challenges of pandemic restrictions, he reckons the project has been a massive success and is already planning to record more soca music with positive messages.

“’Soca We Love’ is a great song to represent and so far it’s doing well within the pandemic situation I always give thanks to Jah for all blessings and yes I’m looking forward to doing many more soca songs as long as I keep the integrity of the name JaMelody because it means a lot not just for music but for giving thanks and inspiring others. Most important for me is to fly the flag of Trinidad & Tobago internationally,” he said.

The reality of Covid-19 and the ways in which it has changed the world has at times been hard to accept, JaMelody admitted. Like music creatives around the world he has suffered loss of income from cancelled tour dates due to health restrictions. JaMelody credits his wife songwriter Nera for being his pillar through difficult days.

“The pandemic was a great weight for and my family but somehow through the grace of Jah we hold it together as one family. Thanks to my wife for always being a stand firm in my life through these rough times and still have the strength and even more to sing for the world,” he revealed.

JaMelody spared a thought for all nationals hurting from the loss of loved ones to Covid-19 echoing that despite the pain “they should never lose hope” in the creator.

“To all loved ones please be strong, wise and intelligent and always stand firm. Never lose hope in the Most High trust in him and he’ll see you through,” he concluded.

