A Sokah ranch experience

“LOOK Shorty!”

That incredulous shout from a visitor to the Blackman Ranch last Saturday in Piparo drew a chorus of audible gasps from a small touring party.

Led by Isaac and Nehilet Blackman, through the green acres they’ve called home for more than three decades, the group was halted in their tracks at the sight of a tall, striking figure. Standing between two trees in long, flowing white garb, he smiled welcomingly. Guitar in hand, the man beckoned them forward, saying: “This is the exact spot where I wrote so many of my songs.”