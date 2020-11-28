A sou sou hand of love for Christmas

A black cake for a ham. Four pounds of sorrel for two chickens. Chicken foot souse for curtains for your house.
That is the comical barter system veteran soca act Bass is proposing this Christmas with his new parang soca jam “Parang Sou Sou” (PSS).
Bass aka Trilo G (Adrian Hackshaw) said he sat and looked on as large sections of the population invested in a series of so called “sou sou” pyramid schemes. He decided to have fun with the concept of investing in the “flower plans” in the hope of “jumping in the water” and having your flower “bloosoom”.
“A lot of people have been investing in sou sous. In my ‘Parang Sou Sou’ I’m saying ‘great is the PSS’. Instead of investing money you can invest goods and items and get goods and items in return,” Bass joked when he spoke to the Kitcharee on Thursday morning.
“I like to be comical,” the affable entertainer continued more seriously.
“I like to do different things with soca parang. I’m not too much into the double entendre but if you listen to my soca parang songs over the years its always real and things people can easily relate to.”
Hilariously, Bass said when he was doing the promotion for the self-penned and produced song friends and family started actually calling him thinking it was a real avenue for monetary investment.
“People actually thought it was a real sou sou. They were messaging me and asking me how much to join,” he laughed.
Comedy soon became charity when Bass had the ingenious idea to turn his PSS into a Christmas food drive for needy families. The enterprising performer, a regular voice on the nation’s radio waves, is in the process of setting up PSS deposit bins at a number of high traffic locations.
“I want to invite people to invest, give food items and we would regift those items to families in need. People could donate and I would be personally making hampers to deliver to needy families. With Covid-19 people are losing jobs and there are a lot of people out there who would need to have some food on the table for the Christmas season and beyond,” he said.
A Simple Christmas
Bass said he plans on having a simple Christmas. With all the financial setbacks and emotional stress of what has been a difficult 2020 for many Trinbagonians, he recommends focusing on the basics this Yuletide season.
“Christmas for me would be celebrated as always, with very close family and friends. I don’t really go by people too much. Its all about the children and godchildren to keep them happy. It’s been a tough year so this Christmas we just dealing with the basics. Food on the table, a nice meal, spread love to those you care about, it’s going to be a very simple, very quiet Christmas season,” he said.
With the spread of Covid-19 still being a very real threat to T&T he advised nationals to be smart and do their shopping as early as possible.
“Once yuh have your cash for Christmas do your shopping early. Let’s not have the hustle and bustle. I am one that used to love to do my shopping coming down to the last days. The adrenaline rush, all Christmas eve you out there shopping. But I want to advise people to do the shopping early we in pandemic and we don’t want the set of crowds of people,” he advised.
Be careful not to spend unnecessarily, however, Bass added. For many people the traditions of new curtains and repainting may not be a reality due to loss of earnings.
“Have a simple Christmas. If you can’t afford don’t worry about it,” Bass said.
“This Covid-19 Christmas you have to be real with people and yourself. If you can’t afford new curtains use your curtains from two years ago. If you can’t paint, use a ‘Mr Clean’ and wipe down. Just spread the love with friends and family.
I wish a nice safe Christmas for everybody; let’s try and get our numbers down. Wear your mask and remember to sanitise. Great is the PSS, the ‘Parang Sou Sou’. When you see the bins out there make sure to give and to donate because somebody might be going through it more than you,” Bass concluded.