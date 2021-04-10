A stand against violence, a stand for women

Gospel artiste Marc “MI” Isaacs is determined to make a stand for abused women in T&T.
Isaacs said recent reports detailing attacks on women across the island have left him “saddened, disappointed and angry”. Those emotions have sparked the popular singer into action. He says he is ready to use his platform to help effect real change.
“I am determined to continue to find ways to impact my community and my country for the better. I think we all have a responsibility to use whatever platform we have, to speak against violence, especially violence towards our women. We must be vocal about our zero tolerance for these things,” an emotional Isaacs told the Kitcharee during an impassioned exchange on Wednesday.
The “So Into You” singer said the first course of action would be for every citizen to start holding their neighbours and friends accountable so as to stop letting “the small stuff slide” and start encouraging “the right behaviours”.
“We have to continue to educate not just the younger ones, but our peers about respecting our women. We must be very distinct and deliberate about encouraging the right behaviours as it relates to our women.
“We can’t let the small stuff slide. So, we must pull up our peers for even the smallest hint of disrespect. Don’t be afraid to tell your friends: ‘hey, I don’t believe in that, do better’. Let’s educate ourselves and model the correct behaviour for the younger ones to see and take pattern after the good we do,” he urged.
Musicians have an important role to play
Isaacs said as a musician he is starting his personal form of peer accountability by calling on his fellow music creators across the island to be more aware of their content. The right messages when applied persistently and holistically can change behaviour, he said.
“I think it’s really important that we sing the right things now. Everybody is always listening to something. Everybody has a favourite song. Music is the only thing that enters into your subconscious without permission.
“I think if we all as artistes continue correcting societal ills in our songs we would contribute towards a better tomorrow. We have to sing it in their favourite songs. The beat is cool and makes you feel good, but the message changes behaviours, the message either saves lives or takes lives; it’s that simple,” he reiterated.
The “Mercies Cyah Done” singer plans to lead by example. He is currently working on new music for his upcoming sophomore album. The work, he said, is a reflection of his spiritual journey.
“I tend to share a lot of personal experiences through my music because I believe that somebody listening might be going through the same struggles that I might be going through and could relate to it and find ways to cope, overcome or manage their struggles.
“I’m far from perfect, I don’t always get it right, but I’m always trying to be better than I was yesterday. Always trying to walk closer to God and I try to give that through my music. Sometimes it’s easier for someone to listen to a song before they read a book or a lecture or a sermon. So I try to make sure that I speak the truth through my music. God’s word is the truth, and if I sing that sometimes I think people would receive it a bit easier,” he explained.
Planning a happy Easter
Easter is a time to reflect on and be grateful for Jesus Christ’s ultimate sacrifice, Isaac said. Its also a time to share moments with his greatest blessings on this earth: his family.
“My plans this year are pretty simple. I’ll be at home with my family and somewhere in between and run away to go to the studio to finish some projects I’m working on. Usually, Easter for me is a grand family gathering. We all meet up at my aunt’s house and we cook, relax, play games and just enjoy each other’s company. That’s been a family tradition from ever since. We’ll still find ways to celebrate together, but as you know we have to follow the Covid-19 protocols so I’m not sure how it would work out but we’ll tweak the celebrations to make sure that we are in accordance with the regulations,” he said.
He says that a strong family unit has been his rock through the uncertain months of the ongoing pandemic when his income was affected by the ban on live performances.
“It’s not been easy, but I hold on to God’s promises in His word, I hold close to my family. My family is my safe space. Constant source of support and strength and motivation. My friends... man I think I have the best friends in the world. We find ways even in a pandemic to share beautiful moments and create lifelong memories. I think I get a lot of creative inspiration from my friends. From the little things they say, things we laugh about, deep philosophical moments we sometimes share, all of which seem to transcend into my music; those things have really kept me going for sure,” he said.
The feedback from fans have also helped keep him motivated to create new music. Isaacs said people have sent him messages of appreciation for his positive messages on social media.
“Those messages were a real blessing. There were times when I felt a little discouraged... a little down and in those moments, out of nowhere someone pops up to share a thought or a testimony with me of how a song of mine or something I shared with them has positively impacted them and that really kept me going creatively throughout the past year.
“One thing I’ve been reminded of in relation to this is that yes, music costs, doing it right costs, but God provides. Even when I may be unsure of where next it’s gonna come from, God has a way of showing up. I’m grateful for the way God has provided for me so that I could continue to do His work,” he concluded.