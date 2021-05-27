A stark warning from Hindustan

“Please, people of Trinidad and Tobago, I beg you to take Covid-19 very seriously. I don’t want anyone of you to feel the pain I feel.”
The weight of that tearful plea from Indian restaurateur Gautam Khanna ripped the heartstrings from the body in one forceful pull, on a quiet Wednesday morning in Arima.
Three yellow and green chirping birds at the windowsill, dancing against the backdrop of the lush, green Northern Range, punctuated Khanna’s cries.
The Chaguanas-based Delhi Palace restaurant owner and chef bravely bared the deep, gaping, emotional hole left in his chest from losing his mother, mother-in-law and father-in-law to the Covid-19, all in the space of one miserable week in May.
Khanna’s mother-in-law, Sashi Joneja (May 2); father-in-law CB Joneja (May 6); and mother, Sharda Khanna (May 8), all died in Delhi hospitals this month. Their names added to a growing national death list fuelled by the ongoing and uncontrollable spread of the virus in India.
Losing loved ones to Covid has become a daily reality for many families across India, Khanna said. As of Wednesday, there were a reported two million-plus active cases and over 300,000 fatalities, at an alarming rate of over 4,000 deaths a day, in the subcontinent country.
“My mother was perfectly healthy apart from being diabetic, which she had under control. She didn’t go outside at all and still got Covid. We come from a middle-class family, so she had access to the best hospital in Delhi and still she died,” Khanna lamented.
Sadly, his in-laws faced similar fates. After spending several decades together, the Jonejas, were separated by the virus and died within four days of each other, Khanna said.
“My mother-in-law was a government employee and had full access to all the health facilities. My father-in-law contracted Covid in hospital while recovering from prostate surgery. My point is, despite the best conditions, we are faced with an uncontrollable situation in India,” Khanna continued.
Averting a national crisis
Without the right approach from its citizens, T&T, like India, is at a very real risk of also suffering an uncontrollable surge in Covid cases, Khanna warned. Every citizen must take personal responsibility and do their part and adhere to the Government restrictions during the current SoE, as well as follow the medical advice from the nation’s healthcare professionals, he begged.
As of Wednesday evening, there were a reported 8,710 active Covid-19 cases and a total of 425 deaths in T&T.
“I have experienced the pain of losing family, friends and close ones to Covid. I want to tell my Trinidad friends: please, please, please, take this thing very seriously. You never know when it will come to your near and dear ones,” he warned.
Khanna said he was saddened by those taking to social media to politicise the national response to Covid-19. He called for the people of T&T to set aside their tribal politics, ethnic backgrounds and social divisions and support Government’s efforts to gain control of the spread of the virus.
“Whatever the decision-makers are trying to make in this situation, we should support. We have to remember they are human beings, they are not gods or computers. Their intention is for the best for this nation and we should have faith in God and trust in their decisions.
“If you feel you can take a better decision or offer a better option, you can always share your ideas or give advice instead of creating more problems and panicking the population,” he said.
Khanna said the lesson from India is that vaccination remains the only effective way to curtail uncontrollable community spread. The Indian government has called for the patent on Covid-19 vaccines to be lifted, so they can begin producing their own generic versions.
“Vaccination is the best option. I am not a medical expert, but this is what the medical experts are saying to us all over the world. I would like to advise here in Trinidad and Tobago that once we have an adequate supply of vaccines, we have teams of volunteers created to provide door-to-door service,” he said.
Until then, Khanna said the India crisis should prove to nationals of this country that they are not out of the woods just yet. Even when daily positive numbers fall and restrictions begin to be lifted, he said people must remain vigilant about their hygiene and protect themselves.
“What I am worried about when this lockdown will open and how people will try to take advantage of that by overcrowding the place, and that will put us into more trouble. Again, I am not a medical expert, I am not in the Government system and my statements are not for any kind of reasons to be on the media or to get limelight.
“I am just sharing my story and praying and requesting you all take heed because I don’t want anybody else to feel this pain I feel,” Khanna concluded.