There was intermittent natural electricity lighting up the sky and loud rumbling thunder as our boat faced some huge rollers along the coast. The pelting rain was not a problem for us as the contents of our backpacks were secure from the drenching.
Those fluid mountains seemed higher than the boat to my mind, but our captain Brent expertly rode the high risers. Matelot fisherfolk had years of experience in such conditions out at sea and the boat was built for such.
One of our team jokingly said that if the sea was to lie flat then it would be dead. If the boat could not ride the waves then it could not be called a boat.
Looking towards land, we noted the showers that were coming down the valley of Madamas and knew that we had to carefully time our activities at the river mouth.
We made it into the safest landing spot nearest to Madamas Bay. For years Madamas Bay has been a ‘no-go’ for boats because of the heavy breaking surf and the submerged rocks that posed a danger to any attempt at disembarkation on the beach. Capsized boats and loss of life have been recorded in the past.
We hiked to the beach, crossing the river mouth to access the high sandbar that had given the beach its extra length. On seeing the tracks of leatherback marine turtles so high up on the sand, I marvelled at how these creatures could make their way up beaches as steep as this to nest.
Madamas is known as a major nesting site for marine turtles especially the Leatherback and campers endorse this. Trails of parents and hatchlings were everywhere.
Pelican Rock reared out of the water just off the beach. Four pelicans perched on the top and made frequent dives into the water to catch a meal. Here, the river was transporting rich nutrients into the sea and fish gathered to partake of this. The pelicans knew this and took advantage of their strategic position.
After two hours of bathing in both the salt and sweet waters that this beach afforded, and relaxing under a shelter that Raymond had built from coconut branches, it was time to hike back to Matelot.
We noticed the river had lost its former green colour and was assuming a gradual brown. This was our cue to move out.
While attempting to cross the river mouth, we could no longer see the sand and felt the increasing rush of the water. The tide was coming up, tipping and crossing over the sandbar and deepening the water also. We made it safely across before the full strength of the current caught us.
Looking back as we resumed our hike, we saw that the sea was being transformed into the brown of the river that flowed into it.
The showers continued as we walked along this beautiful coastal trail. Crabs were also revelling in the rain and many crossed our path.
Menon was the first to issue the alert: Mapepire balsain set on the trail. This was not the only occasion so far, though, as one had already lunged at Raymond’s boot. One of the crabs crossed over the reptile and scuttled into the bush perhaps finding this one too big.
The boys did not want to catch that particular crab perhaps for folkloric reasons.
We could see more water-laden clouds approaching to give us those showers of blessings that we were enjoying. Thankfully there was no wind to disturb the forest and put us at risk of tree falls at this time. We could hear the heavy crash of the surf along the cliffs below our trail and the resonating ‘boom’ as the water rushed through caves and exited via blowholes at the top.
The incessant humming of bees high in the canopy of a number of hogplum trees took turns with the singing rains to favour us with a never-ending chorus of sound as we walked on the golden carpet of sweet-scented flowers covering the trail, wet but still beautiful.
PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT SUCH HIKES DURING THE RAINY SEASON SHOULD ONLY BE DONE WITH THE SERVICES OF AN EXPERIENCED GUIDE.