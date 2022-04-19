A street in Rutie’s honour

On March 30, the Ragoobir family, of Little Cora Road, Cumuto, together with the Member of Parliament for Cumuto/Manzanilla, Dr Rai Ragbir, and the local government councillor for Cumuto Tamana, Anil Maraj, renamed the Old Little Cora Road to Rutie Ragoobir Drive, in honour of their mother, who would have passed away on June 21, 2021.
After reading about the Local Roads/Street Signage Programme that was launched in 2020 by Minister Kazim Hosein, Nutan Ragoobir, granddaughter of Rutie Ragoobir, said she was inspired to honour those stalwarts in her hometown of Cumuto. After her grandmother’s death, she said the family was overwhelmed with the love and praises they received due to her grandmother’s dedication to the rural community of Cumuto, and as such, she thought it best that a local street be renamed after her.
Sixty years ago when our nation would have just achieved Independence, Rutie Mungroo, of Cunaripo, after her marriage to Ramoutar Ragoobir of Cumuto, purchased 32 acres (13 hectares) of land on the Little Cora Road. However, as there was no main road in those days, the Old Little Cora Road that passed through her land was considered one of the major connecting roads in the community. Even today, the Old Little Cora Road provides access to Rutie Ragoobir’s agricultural estate, and so the family thought it was only appropriate that such street be renamed in her honour.
Keeping community
spirit alive
Rutie Ragoobir however was not only an agriculturist but as her family grew, she realised the need for diversification and so established a shop, Ramoutar and Sons’, at her home at the junction of the Little Cora Road and Cumuto Main Road. As business prospered, she expanded her business with the addition of a bar, and her home soon became an important meeting place for the residents of Cumuto.
Although overwhelmed by her responsibilities, Rutie’s commitment to the community remained the focus of her adult life where she was called to action and ensured the advancement of the village. As such, she offered most of her land to the residents in Little Cora Road, a foundation upon which they built their lives and realised their dreams for social mobility.
Rutie lived a pious life and was a devout Hindu.
Rutie’s service however was not limited to Cumuto but extended to neighbouring communities where she supported the Cunaripo Presbyterian School (her alma mater) and the Narayan Madhuvan Mandir, located in Vega de Oropouche. In November 2012, she was honoured by the Cunaripo Divali Committee in recognition of her outstanding achievement in the field of business and community service.
Street names as a cultural indicator
In conversation with the Express, Nutan Ragoobir said her grandmother was sometimes dejected, yet faced every challenge head on and established herself as a stalwart in Cumuto. Nutan believes Trinidad and Tobago needs to emulate the qualities of people like her grandmother as she said their inner will, perseverance and capabilities dates back to thousands of years of history.
She also encourages youths of our nation to become familiar with the term “streetonomics”, a word created by a group of researchers who used street names as an alternative route to quantify cultural indicators in four influential Western cities. The study found that quantifying a society’s value system through the naming of streets promises to inform new methodologies in digital humanities, and makes it possible for municipalities to reflect on their past to inform their future.
The Member of Parliament for Cumuto/Manzanilla also remarked that people like Rutie Ragoobir would have stood the test of time and deserved such recognitions, not only within their communities but also nationally.
Local government Councillor Anil Maraj added that one of the greatest gifts of community is unity, and pledged to work together with the residents to ensure the community continues to progress.
Nutan also reiterated that a person without the knowledge of their history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. She encourages the younger generation to rename their community streets in honour of their heroes and heroines. The family vows to honour the legacy of their mother, the late Rutie Ragoobir, who would have celebrated her 84th birthday on March 31 had she been alive.