A table for ‘12byRishi’

Rishi Ramoutar is a master artist, wielding bristles of wood and steel to manipulate food atop a ceramic canvas.
Much like the best visual creatives, Ramoutar uses the raw materials at his disposal to create original pieces of art. The classically trained chef has combined a formal culinary education with a deep passion for local food to create an entirely new experience he calls 12byRishi.
“We like to say we have modern progress Trinbagonian cuisine. Each dish is researched as far back as we can go, then broken down and reassembled,” Rishi began, explaining his food philosophy during a virtual exchange with the Express earlier this week.
12byRishi’s varied entree menu includes intriguing originals like The Debe—East Indian street food presented in a mini doubles box—and D Bruff —a fish broth placed in a calabash bowl. This dish has a fry dry crouton hanging over the bowl in a bamboo fishing rod. Both dishes are visual masterpieces.
His dessert menu is equally eyebrow-raising. With offerings like Crix n Tea ice cream and pelau rice leather and lobster coleslaw ice cream, 12byRishi is truly one-of-a-kind culinary experience for the dozen guests lucky enough to book a seat at Ramoutar’s Tumpuna South, Arima, table.
“To me, it’s very important that my food connects with people emotionally,” Ramoutar continued.
“My food must tell a story. Before each dish is presented at our tasting menus, a brief explanation is given either on how it was conceptualised, why it was made this way, plated like this and sometimes how to enjoy it, and that’s how we keep customers coming back,” he winked.
A picky eater in a roti shop
Ramoutar, 42, first became fascinated with food as a curious boy in his parents’ roti shop. By age 14, he was turning the pot in the family business. Sensing his above-average aptitude for culinary arts, his mother soon pulled him aside to impart some of the family’s kitchen secrets.
“It was mainly because I am a picky eater. My mom would say, ‘Lemme show you how to make this, so when you want to eat it, you can make it.’ This transferred into me cooking at limes and family gatherings,” Ramoutar recalled with a chuckle.
Only when Ramoutar met his wife, Denise Manchabali, did he begin to think of the culinary arts as a real career path.
“She encouraged me to attend TTHTI (Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute). Ther,e I met two great lecturers Mr Rajesh Madoo and chef Kwasi Selvon. With their help and encouragement, I was pushed to do my bachelor’s in culinary management,” he revealed.
Fresh out of culinary school, Ramoutar took over the family roti shop and immediately began experimenting with local cuisine. He started posting his unusual adaptations on social media and landed in some hot water.
“I would post on social media, get some likes, etc. Once, I experimented with doubles where I waffled the bara dough instead of frying it. Well, Trinis revoked my Trini card. This kinda demotivated my experimentation for a bit. It wasn’t until I watched a (American restaurateur) David Chang interview where he said people ere always asking him ‘why’ and he said ‘why the eff not’,” Ramoutar related.
12 iza real Trini lime
That newfound self-confidence birthed 12byRishi. Soon enough, Ramoutar started inviting friends and food bloggers to his home to sample and critique his unique creations.
“It started as most Trini things: being a lime. I would experiment with food and invite friends and foodies to come over, bring some drinks and lemme know what you think about this dish. It started to grow in popularity and people kept asking how do they get to be a part of it,” he said, tracing the origin story of his home restaurant.
Further inspired by a friend’s request to host her 40th birthday party, Ramoutar asked the Projects by Spoon woodworking company to help transform his home into a venue that matched his unique culinary offerings.
Once the layout and décor for his unique 12-seat-capacity, home-dining experience was completed, Ramoutar set to work to put together what he calls a rockstar culinary team, including chefs Ken La Vende, Marlon Timothy and Kendell Rajpaulsingh.
“Any chef is only as great as his team and my team is the best. We initially wanted it to be a private dining table, but as weeks went by, I realised I can host dinners and just book out the first 12 reservations,” he explained.
“At first, communal dining was being done here, so it was weird for Trinis to accept a concept like this, but we do strategic things to get the conversation flowing, and at the end of the night, most people end up sharing wines, etc.”
During the pandemic-forced ban on in-house dining, 12byRishi began offering takeaway, family-style meal packages. Now fully reopened, Ramoutar says they have started hosting Christmas gatherings for a dozen people around their table.
“Since reopening, we are still doing family packages but have switched back to only private dining. The response has been good. Best of all, it’s a safe, private space not shared with others,” he concluded.
Visit 12byRishi on Instagram to find out more.