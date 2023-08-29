A tail of two strays

In the front yard of every Hindu home, there is a sacred corner set aside for a divine purpose.
It is for the planting of puja prayer flags, which serve as the guardian of the household and a symbol of the faith.
It is here that Drupatie found the puppy that morning last May, sitting, waiting. The dog had survived the streets for weeks, its small body gaunt, eyes bulging, smelling of its road kill meal.
Where she came from, the neighbours could not say. But it could not stay, said Drupatie’s husband. Neither of them, both elders, could care for or clean up after a dog. So they left her alone to find her way out.
The puppy looked them in their eyes and stumbled forward. Anyone who has ever loved a pet knows what happened next.
They fed it a meal. The rightful owners would eventually come looking, so they put her in a cardboard box. She stayed overnight; no one came. They gave her a bath and some more food. The dog licked their hands and bowed as if in thanks.
The grandchildren visited. The love was instant. Then Drupatie’s children came on vacation from North America and Europe. The dog went to the vet, got her shots, the best food, toys, a leash. A week passed.
The family went to war over what to name her; it was never decided. She was called Socks by her Trinidad family and Luna by the visitors. She became the centre of everything, trotting along as Drupatie did her chores, sitting contentedly with her husband as he read the newspaper, listening knowingly as the other humans shared their problems. A tilt of her head, a yawn, and all worldly problems were forgotten.
Socks went on a trip to the North Coast in a laundry basket on the back seat, without a whimper, to spend time in Grande Riviere, liming with the village dogs, meeting and fighting a pawi and yelping about not getting to roam the beach house.
Back home, the adoption was sealed. Too much love. She got a collar and began standing at the front door, guarding her new home.
One afternoon, Socks/Luna ate a meal, raced around the front yard, then slipped through the bars of the gate and onto the road. A car passed at that moment. There was a single cry. Drupatie’s daughter brought the puppy back to the house. She died in the arms of someone who loved her. Only eight weeks had passed since this dog first came to their lives.
In the back yard of this home is now a grave, in which many tears fell as it was dug. When Drupatie says her prayers, she places a flower upon it every day.
How Dogface was saved
A curious thing happened when we wrote about that hilltop discovery in Central Trinidad last February.
Farmer Shaheed Mohammed had found a hoard of artefacts left by people a thousand years before.
He wanted to know what it was worth and whether anyone could explain how it got there.
Mohammed got a flood of responses, but from an unexpected quarter—the rabid dog lovers of Trinidad and Tobago.
It turns out it was Mohammed’s old, mangy, flea-bitten, adopted stray who had sniffed out the artefacts while chasing after a wild animal in the bushes in Whiteland, Mayo.
The barks brought Mohammed running to a tree root where the dog he named Dogface was doing some furious digging.
By the time the excavation was over, Mohammed had several buckets of bones, pottery and shards, connected to the settlement of a civilisation devastated by European invaders.
Mohammed told us he never had an easy day in all his life. He overcame burns in a house fire, severed two fingers, and was almost decapitated in a construction site accident. All this by age 32.
But together with a devoted wife, Mohammed has been trying everything to work his way up, moving onto a hillside in Mayo Village, Whiteland, and planting a crop of seasoning and peppers in order to care for three children.
His dog led an equally rough life—a rescued stray that survived mange, fights and a hunger that led him to learn to hunt his own meat in the forests around the garden camp. Which is what “Dogface” was doing that morning on January 18 when he led his master to a mystery buried under an old tree.
Mohammed told us: “It was about eight in the morning, and we were watering the plants. I hear something running in the bush, and Dogface run after it. I knew he spot something because he chasing anything—from agouti, to lizard to butterfly. So I end up following him.
“He ran through the bush and straight to this big tree. It was the second time he did that. The first time I did not follow. I see him digging under the tree between the big roots. I start digging with him. I thought it was a tattoo (armadillo). And tattoo worth some money—three, four hundred dollars.
“Dogface dig down deep under the tree and just flinging sand out. I had to pull him out, he reached so deep. When I watch in the hole, it had tunnels underneath the tree that the tattoo had made. So I continued digging with the cutlass. And just like that, a stone fell from the centre of the tree and hit the cutlass, ping!”
Mohammed didn’t know what to do with his find, so went on the Internet and shared his discovery. It attracted the attention of Lawrence Waldron, an assistant professor of art history at Queens College of the City University of New York, and the author of Handbook of Ceramic Animal Symbols in the Ancient Lesser Antilles.
What Mohammed uncovered was evidence of the Amerindian group known as the Nepoio, one of six Amerindian ethnic groups known to have occupied the island at the time of European contact.
And in commenting on the find, Waldron wrote: “That mammal adorno is at least a thousand years old (by the style of the pinched ears, it goes as far back as the 4th century CE). The prominent snout but round head does not necessarily make it a peccary (that alone might make it a bat), but the location of the mouth under the head seems to confirm, yes, peccary. Dogs, armadillos (tattoos) and opossums (manicous) typically have longer profiles. The hollow on the back is a standard feature to help it fire more evenly.”
Since we first reported on the activities of Dogface, there has been an outpouring of affection and concern for the animal, which would be about 50 years old in human years. A lot of dog food was donated. A veterinarian has visited, done a complete check-up and administered the medicine that has returned this dog to perfect health. The artefacts are now with a collector of antiquities. Dogface continues to dig.
• Note: Richard can be contacted at richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com.