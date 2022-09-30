It takes just one heavenly swig of the dark-red wine, liqueur and fresh fruit concoction to prove restaurant manager Juston Meloney’s audacious boast true.
Sceptics were made believers on Wednesday when the Express sat with Meloney at Texas de Brazil (TDB), MovieTowne, Invaders Bay, Port of Spain.
Simply put, the locally added specialty on the globally popular American franchise’s drinks menu is certainly the best cocktail we’ve had during the ongoing Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week (TTRW).
“It’s a favourite of everyone who’s come here and tried it, but careful, it could make you feel sleepy,” Meloney teased as all lips at the table remained firmly pursed around plastic straws.
It was an unexpected pleasure discovering a gem of a fruity cocktail deep in the heart of what is essentially a meat mouth’s paradise. After all, TDB is best known for its extensive all-you-can-eat listing of cuts that include Brazilian and garlic picanha (sirloin beef), Brazilian sausage, roasted leg lamb, herb-marinated pork loin, chicken breast wrapped in bacon, and barbecue and parmesan chicken drumettes.
The never-ending parade of carvers eager to slice and shuffle pieces of perfectly grilled meat morsels onto every plate, signalling them closer with a small yellow-ringed coaster display, is reason enough to justify the $450 tab.
When you factor in the 50-item, all-you-can-eat gourmet salad bar, loaded with artisan cheeses, charcuterie meats, fresh breads, quinoa, couscous, tabbouleh, various pasta salads, shrimp and fish, that price becomes real value for money. Notably, each TTRW guest was also given a complimentary lime, strawberry, raspberry, mango or passion fruit caipirinha (Brazilian rum) cocktail of their choice.
“I guarantee you when you leave here you cannot move,” Meloney continued with his sage-like predictions.
Timed to perfection
Nothing is left to chance at TDB. Carvers interact with guests to note not only their meat preferences but also the temperatures and salt they best enjoy, Meloney explained.
“You would notice they would ask to make sure you get the right temperature because if you ask for medium rare and you get it well done, you would be upset. They also ask about the salt to see if you want another (less salted) cut of the meat. So, for example, if a carver realises you’re favouring the leg of lamb, they will return with it first during their next pass to ensure you don’t wait too long,” Meloney explained.
All those moving meat parts is just one aspect of sailing the TDB boat. A close eye is also kept on the salad bar to ensure it remains always fully stocked. That’s the responsibility of a whole other team of wait staff, he added.
“Yes, it is a lot of moving parts, but when you’ve a in the restaurant as long as I have, and especially working from the ground up, you have a perfect understanding of what it takes to keep it moving seamlessly. I know what needs to be moved at a reasonable time, so I can anticipate issues before they even arise,” he confidently declared.
The real beauty of TDB is in the experience, Meloney said. Perhaps, that’s the reason they opted not to operate during the months of pandemic-forced curbside operations.
“The real experience is coming inside. When you take it to go, it takes away the real beauty of the restaurant. The meat will still taste good but it’s better you taste it as fresh as possible, straight from the packages to the grill.
“There is something for everyone. Vegetarians will see our salad area is bountiful. Sometimes, a couple may come and the lady may not be having meat; she has a full option from the salad bar, including fish and shrimp.
As for the best item on their menu? Although it’s not currently part of the TTRW package, Meloney said he has to go with their popular “must-get beef ribs”.
“It’s the best cut you will ever get. It’s the only cut we have that is cooked with steam; it takes four hours in that oven to slow-cook. So you cut, you get a cotton candy finish that melts in your mouth,” Meloney concluded.
You had us at cotton candy!