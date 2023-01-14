To say that the A Team Band is having the best year ever would be an understatement, but the fact that the band is also celebrating its tenth anniversary indicates without a doubt that hard work does indeed lead to success.
When entrepreneur, Zarin Morean and engineer, Brennon “Val Musik” Vergil came together in 2012 to talk about possibly owning and managing a new live band, neither of them could anticipate the many challenges ahead, but with the support of veteran entertainer, Eddie Charles, their collective strengths in music and business and a thorough understanding of the industry as it exists in the Caribbean region, they felt they could make it work.
“Having been in music all my life,” Charles explained. “I understand what it takes to make a band work and I have the experience and the training to execute this system and also the knowledge and the patience to share and teach it to the younger musicians and artistes who want and are willing to learn and put these things into practice.”
“Practice makes perfect” is a well known saying that may be as old as time itself and although humanity tends to defy the concept of perfection, it’s still an ideal to which many aspire. For Morean, it’s the perfect goal to aspire towards because it means a constant and consistent effort will be made:
“Perfection is really quite unattainable in this world,” he enthused, “but striving toward it can have fantastic results because its a never-ending journey realistically and would always keep you on your toes and working toward improving yourself and what you do in tangible ways.”
It’s this mature and productive mindset from their executive, which has blossomed and spread down and throughout the A Team Band family and has contributed in no small part to their success and longevity.
“Maintaining a band for a decade is no small achievement in this industry,” agreed Vergil. “Many have folded, disbanded or broken up in much less time and others simply could not sustain themselves due to rising costs and economic conditions in the market. We feel really proud and happy to have made it thus far and this in turn gives us the impetus and encouragement to set new goals and work toward achieving those in the near future also...”
In celebrating their tenth anniversary, the A Team Band has developed a list of ten activities that they will execute over the coming months and will culminate in a grand two-day event designed to showcase their skills and versatility as they perform alongside the top reggae, dancehall, soca and chutney acts in the land.
“We all sat and put our heads and ideas together and came up with a list of things we would like to do together as a team and as a family,” explained band administrator and public relations officer, Desiree Sorzano. “I don’t want to give them all away just yet, but among the list are things that will engage our socially responsible side such as a beach clean-up and then there’s our responsibility to foster the next generation of musicians and talent, so we want to visit ten schools and provide some mentorship and advice to young persons interested in careers in music...
“We will also host a nice brunch or dinner for and with our band members,” added Vergil, “as well as a games night, and sports and community activity day and even a church service and a day of blessings as we say for all our members also.”
Plans for the A Team Band’s ten-year anniversary celebration are currently in the works, but in the meantime the band had been thrust into the full glare of the spotlight as they continue to entertain audiences and provide musical accompaniment for several of the top soca stars.
“So far, the Carnival schedule is filling up nicely and we are getting a lot of interest from promoters here and abroad,” Morean revealed. “We are thankful for the opportunity to entertain and fulfil our purpose, while also working toward ascending to higher levels as an organisation, a musical entity, a team and a family.
“We definitely want to engage in meaningful activities leading up to our grand celebration and we are excited about investing our time and energy into our communities and schools and the young people who are the future of this nation. The A Team Band was built on the strength of harnessing the boundless energy of the next generation, in tandem with the wisdom and experience of those more mature and experienced, so we understand that our way forward must include fostering the next generation of talented artistes and musicians.”
With Ricardo Drue added to their already formidable frontline of Ms Kerlz (Kerlene Joseph), alongside “D Soca Trainer” (Nicholas Prescott) and Eddie Charles, the A Team is ready for Carnival 2023 and beyond and take great pride in being known as “the band for any reason and every season”.