A Time for ‘Presence & Action’

this Saturday, November 26, at 11 a.m. in Couva, the Sisters of the Congregation of the Holy Faith will launch their first book. This year the CHF Sisters will mark the 75th anniversary of their Trinidad Foundation.

In December 1947, this Congregation from Glasnevin, Ireland, set up a foundation in Woodbrook. The Catholic News reported this in the edition of December 27, 1947. Presence & Action begins when Sister Monica McSherry, the Superior General, Sr Colmcille Kilgallon, and the first seven Irish Religious Sisters arrived, and with that, their immediate establishment of schools across the island. The initial 1946 letter of invitation to the Congregation, came from His Grace the Archbishop Finbar Ryan OP.

This book features extracts from their 75-year archive, including private letters, minutes of meetings, and personal photographs. The book is chronologically ordered by decades, and geographically maps their work carried out across Trinidad, from Woodbrook, to places such as Couva, Siparia, Penal, Sangre Grande, Valencia, Moruga, Pembroke Street, St Ann’s, and Matelot.

Curated and compiled by archivist, Dr Kwynn Johnson, this historical record draws from their many documents, and is complemented by personal interviews with the sisters in Trinidad. It’s a tapestry of the official with the ordinary, which weaves several stories about the work of these Religious Sisters.

This book places on the national record, the work of about 70 women. It adds to the cultural conversation—their contribution to education in Trinidad, beginning in 1947 to the present. Another key theme which emerges in the book is social justice. It not only finds expression in education in both urban and rural Trinidad, but also in places such as East Port of Spain, and the Remand Yard at the Port of Spain prison.

The Trinidad Area Leader Sister Juliet Rajah along with the other sisters look forward to your presence at the Couva launch this Saturday. His Grace the Archbishop, Robert Rivas OP, will be in attendance, to celebrate the importance of archives. These extracts from their private archive are delightfully curated and visualised in this limited-edition book. Presence & Action makes for a wonderful Christmas gift.

You can pre-order by calling: 299-1591 / 686-4077 / 780-5820

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

The BP Marionettes Chorale are set to make a spectacular return to the stage this Christmas.

The Gretta Taylor-led award-winning chorale will stage the Yuletide concert Christmas with the Marionettes: Hallelujah on December 3 and 4, at the Queen's Hall, St Ann's.

Xhaiden's 1st soca parang

Xhaiden's 1st soca parang

Xhaiden Darius is literally shining the light on the path forward for calypso music.

The diminutive six-year-old is emerging head over shoulders as a forerunner for the genre, with his innate onstage charisma and charm.

The Point Fortin-born calypso tot’s star power was on full display at the launch of the National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) “Mother of all Carnivals 2023”, held on November 5, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

A Time for ‘Presence & Action’

A Time for ‘Presence & Action’

this Saturday, November 26, at 11 a.m. in Couva, the Sisters of the Congregation of the Holy Faith will launch their first book. This year the CHF Sisters will mark the 75th anniversary of their Trinidad Foundation.

In December 1947, this Congregation from Glasnevin, Ireland, set up a foundation in Woodbrook. The Catholic News reported this in the edition of December 27, 1947. Presence & Action begins when Sister Monica McSherry, the Superior General, Sr Colmcille Kilgallon, and the first seven Irish Religious Sisters arrived, and with that, their immediate establishment of schools across the island.

‘Braveboys’ do cry

‘Braveboys’ do cry

“It’s OK not to be okay.”

That’s the message in song from trapso star Braveboy (Marcus Braveboy) to men across T&T this International Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

Yesterday, the globe celebrated International Men’s Day.

But, mental health is a major component of men’s wellness that is often overlooked, Braveboy says.

The Diego Martin-born hip hop act has released “Big Man Don’t Cry” in an attempt to “normalise tears” as a part of the heartbreak felt after a romantic break-up. He sings:

I open up my eyes and to my surprise/Caught up in the lies, I was hypnotised/Putting on a smile that was my disguise/Baby you woke up, that was my demise/Cause I’m sitting here reminiscing ‘bout the times/Girl I (effed) up and I never saw the signs/I miss you every day, who say big man don’t cry/It’s probably for the best and baby God knows why

A paradise named Paramin

A paradise named Paramin

Sit back, relax and soak in the stories of people, passion and places and let it be an excursion into real phenomenon. Walk in the shoes of people and visit not just places but the passion which keeps people going. Through struggles and successes, be enlightened by the stories of everyday people against a backdrop of villages, cities and corner streets laced with hidden messages and food for thought. Presenting, the column- People. Passion. Places. This week we discover the untapped treasures in the paradise of Paramin.

35 gardening terms you should know

35 gardening terms you should know

When thumbing through seed catalogues or plant-care manuals, you’re likely to encounter at least some descriptions that elude you. So here’s a cheat sheet to help navigate the offerings ‑67890-and maybe impress your gardening friends.

Aerate: Poking holes into compacted soil with a garden fork or aeration machine to facilitate the flow of oxygen to plant roots.