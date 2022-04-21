A time for ‘Reflections’

This Sunday, classical singer John Thomas will celebrate 20 years as a vocalist with a concert entitled “Reflections”. The event will be hosted at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, from 5 p.m. The concert is an opportunity for the classical entertainer to thank his fans for their support over the years, and comes on the heels of “Believe”, a successful concert in December 2021.
In a statement, Thomas said: “We are living in strange times. We are contending with a pandemic that feels eternal, inflation, and now a war that threatens our existing world order. Fear seems to be the reasonable response. It is understandable is we decide to retreat into a shell. I have found that in the face of adversity, gratitude is an act of defiance.
“I have a lot for which to be grateful. I have been blessed with 20 years in the professional musical landscape of Trinidad and Tobago. It’s been a wild ride. I have gotten to wear may hats—teacher, performer, entertainer, producer, impresario and creative director. This concert gives me the opportunity to say thank you to my audience for allowing me to manifest all the parts of myself on stage for all these years.”
He added: “I would be the first to admit that being grateful in trying times can be a n exercise in masochism. It is an understatement to say that getting resources to put the show together has been harder than usual.
“My mother always tells me the story of the day my father died. At the hospital, the doctors gave her good news and bad news. Being pregnant with me was the good news. On that day she decided that she would press on and do what she had to do to provide for her three children. For nine months I fed on my mother’s resolve. When things get hard, I go harder—my mother’s gift to me.”
“Every show has a theme,” he continued. “Sometimes the theme can be personal to me. I have had to overcome many challenges in my life. As such, the idea of transcending oneself is important to me and forms the foundation of the ‘Believe’ franchise. At other times, the theme can be born out of a collective experience.
“The world seems to be at a fork in the road. We look back at all that we have been, and now we must decide on who we shall become. I too find myself reflecting on what I have created in the world so far and the ways I can lend myself to us all creating something better.”
Borrowing a line from the film Forrest Gump, Thomas said: “Life is like a box of chocolates—and so is my show. The genres of music that we perform are as diverse as the society that we live in.
“As an artist I enjoy variety and challenging myself by merging different sounds and visual elements. It’s one of the main things that my audience has come to love and expect from the shows. I have been trained classically, and I remain true to my form.
“However, when people come to the shows, they are always surprised by the ways in which opera can rub up on pop, and the way that calypso can rub up on musical theatre. The artiste is never surprised. Music is transcendent. We know this. We know this because the music helps us to transcend ourselves. It is always a pleasure watching an audience discover that truth.”
He said: “It has been truly difficult to decide on a cast for the show as it has been 20 years of collaborating with many wonderful people and artistes that I respect. There are many people that I would have loved to share the stage with. However, as the show is looking back at my career, I chose artistes that represent the several hats that I have been blessed to wear. As a choir director, it is a personal mandate that choral work finds itself on the stage.
“The Eastern Chorale never fails to make me proud. I have been lucky as a teacher to discover not one but two prodigies—Clarice Beeput and my recent discovery, Alyssa Joseph. Every teacher was once a student. I have been fortunate to learn at the feet of Edward Cumberbatch. I am pleased to share the stage with the sagacious Marlon De Bique.
“Johanna and Johann Chuckaree represent the fusion sound that has been my life’s work. Rose joins me as my sister. Leandra and I have never shared a stage; she represents all the new things to come. The cast shall be accompanied by a live orchestra under the baton of maestro Boyd Gibson of the University of the Southern Caribbean.”
The show will also see the launch of the John Thomas and Believe Merchandise store, and also the release of his EP, Reflections.
Seats can be booked and paid for online at www.queenshalltt.com or in person at the Queen’s Hall box office from noon to 6 p.m., Mondays to Sundays. For more information, call the Queen’s Hall help desk at 376-5699. All VIP tickets include refreshments.