A timeless trilogy

A TRILOGY of books on Trinidad Hispanic/Spanish culture was launched at the Centre for Language Learning, The UWI, St Augustine, on January 27. The author of the books is Dr Sylvia Moodie-Kublalsingh, a former senior lecturer and director of the Centre of Language Learning at the university. Dr Moodie-Kublalsingh spent 40 years researching the native Spanish culture in Trinidad.
The first book is The Cocoa Panyols of Trinidad, an oral record of the Spanish Trinidad narrators telling their own legacies in their own voices. The second book, Maljo, Bush Teas and Secret Prayers, is a record of the group’s medicine and religion—part of their natural world of animals, water, plants and forests. It catalogues the names of a litany of plants, their uses, and their Spanish, French, Patois, Creole names. The third, Parang Cancionero, is a manual, an exposition of the various genres of Panyol songs and their historical forms.
The reviewer for the Cocoa Panyols, Donna Mora, a self-described child of the “entangled” valleys and hills of Lopinot, La Pastora, Caura, Morne La Croix, Brasso Seco, and the current president of Lopinot Tourism Association Cocoa Panyol Tours, narrated the story of the author’s research trails. Between 1968 and 1987, Dr Moodie-Kublalsingh travelled throughout Trinidad, particularly in the cocoa valleys of the Northern and Central ranges of Trinidad. She interviewed scores of descendants of Venezuelan migrants who had come to Trinidad throughout the 19th century to work on the cocoa estates. These descendants belonged to villages, with names such as Luango, Morne La Croix, Brasso Seco, Lopinot, La Pastora, Gran Curucaye, Caura in the valleys and foothills of the Northern Range—names such as Mundo Nuevo, Tamana and Gran Couva in the Central Range; and in the South, Moruga, Erin and Rancho Quemado.
According to Mora, this was a book that needed to be published. She was delighted to hear the voices of her ancestors of over 40 years ago recorded in print for posterity. “As a descendant of the Panyols, the book really makes me feel empowered. I feel uplifted. Our ancestors came here as estate workers. They were not part of the managerial elites, the British, the French Creoles or the Spanish or Venezuelan ruling aristocracy. They were reclusive and secretive about their remedies, prayers, and mystic ways. The book shows that my kinsfolk were highly civilised, possessing excellent skills. They were master musicians, agriculturists, composers, chroniclers, makers of musical instruments, food and chocolate makers, hunters, native doctors, and craftsman and women.”
‘Walking the ground’
Francis Morean, an ethno-botanist and traditional healer who has been involved for over 40 years in the documentation of the use of tropical plants, reviewed Maljo, Bush Teas and Secret Prayers. He praised the book for its authenticity, in a world of misinformation on social media. He saluted the author for actually “walking the ground” and including the people, the repositories of knowledge, themselves. For often, writers of catalogues and records often leave out the people, thereby wiping out the possibility of discovering valuable ethnic and cultural links. Morean also pointed to certain inaccuracies and conflations in some of the plant name entries.
Dr Francisca Allard, a lecturer in ethnomusicology and Spanish and the leader/lead singer of the parang/tropical group Dinámicos, reviewed Parang Cancionero. She lauded the book as a reliable provenance of ethnographic research, as it contained in-depth research over a long period of time. She was happy over the timing of the presentation as the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago is in the process of developing workshops on parang. The book would provide special assistance to native and non-native paranderos, providing information of the history and characteristics of the many parang genres, and a large collection of actual songs.
Dr Allard faulted the book for not carrying sufficient examples of the songs which the book critiqued and, also, for a too strict advocacy for the use of traditional formal metrical tropes and language. Trinidadian English-speaking composers and singers must be allowed poetic licence in tune with their own native rhythm and rhyme.
In attendance were a number of aficionados of Hispanic Trinidad culture. Frank Soodeen, campus librarian, was presented with copies of the trilogy by Dr Nicole Roberts, director of the Centre for Language Learning. Other staff of the centre included Mathilde Dallier, Daniela Ramos, and Dr Diego Mideros. Dr Yasmin Baksh-Comeau, former head of the National Herbarium, and lecturer in Life Sciences, UWI, also attended. As did descendants of the communities of Trini-Hispanic culture.
The mistress of ceremonies for the evening was the resplendent Rachael Francique, who explained the absence of the author: “There has been no person more congenial, excited as a lecturer in Spanish American dialectology, as a parang judge, as an advocate for teaching Spanish at the primary schools, and as a writer of Spanish books for schools. But today, she did not want to attend. She feels that her duty was to let the Spanish Trinidadians speak. She has done that. Now let the books speak for themselves.”
The event was hosted by the Centre for Language Learning and Greentree Press, as part of the centre’s 25th anniversary commemorations. The books are available at Amazon.com, and will be at Paper Based in Maraval, and Metropolitan Publishers in the coming months.