A tribute to Holass

Budram Holass has one of the most iconic voices in Indo-Trinidadian culture.
His powerful voice is instantly recognisable.
And his debilitating health challenges have not prevented Holass from performing his hot chutney and Indian classical songs at events throughout the country.
In fact, Holass wheeled onto the 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch stage last February, delivering his powerful rendition, “Thar Gori Jamuna”, creating the same response as when it was released more than a decade ago.
And for his sterling contribution to the art form, the Ajeet Mere Desh Committee will pay tribute to Holass at its Indian Arrival Day celebration on May 30 with a chutney and classical singing competition for persons under the age of 20.
The event, founded by the late Ajeet Praimsingh, will take place at the Passage to Asia Restaurant in Chaguanas from 2.30 p.m. Admission is free.
The committee will also award ten individuals from various walks of life who have contributed to culture and nation-building.
About Budram Holass
Holass, who was trained by his parents, began singing at an early age in his family’s band, Amar Geet.
Born and raised in Cedros, Holass recorded his first chutney song at age 14.
And although the songs were upbeat and encouraged listeners to move their feet, they were all religious in nature.
In his early years, Boodram was called upon to perform in Suriname, Guyana, Canada, USA, Mauritius and India.
He is well versed in Bhojpuri and sings a variety of songs in this tongue, the Express was told.
He can perform Indian classical songs, semi-classical, wedding and folk songs, biraha, film songs, devotional songs and more.
In March 2000, Holass was invited to attend the World Bhojpuri Conference in Mauritius where he presented a paper on the Bhojpuri influence in Trinidad.
Asked why it chose to honour Holass, the Mere Desh Committee responded: “Well, even though the genre was evolving at that time in which they were growing up or starting off their musical career, it is these artistes who were able to perpetuate the base elements of chutney music while still creating a continuous growing space for the Indo community.
“It was their ability to retain the language and traditional instruments—the vital characteristics that govern chutney music—while simultaneously growing popularity in the art form.”
The committee added that Holass’ rich cultural background and articulation are portrayed in each song. “Budram has that ‘bhaw’, or as some would say the perfect voice, to render any wedding, chhathi, barahi, matikoor, funeral, chutney, film or janew song.
“He respects the traditional artforms and continues to shares his knowledge while creatively lending aspects of himself in his work,” the Express was told.
About Ajeet
Praimsingh
Chaguanas businessman Ajeet Praimsingh established the Mere Desh (My Country) Committee in 1991 to celebrate Indian Arrival Day and to recognise those who had contributed to the development of culture in Trinidad and Tobago.
Every year, the committee would celebrate these “unsung heroes”, host competitions and family events celebrating their forefathers.
Praimsingh died in 2015, but his vision continued with his five daughters.
The committee said, “The idea of Mere Desh came about when he attended several Arrival Day re-enactments that emphasised the whipping and hardships that indentured labourers had to endure.
“He found this quite disturbing and thought that it was not good enough. It was at this point he had the vision to introduce a more positive programme for the occasion.”
And Praimsingh, the Express was told, began recognising contributions and achievements made by people of Indian origin instead of dwelling on the adverse conditions under which their forefathers worked.
Praimsingh challenged persons in local classical singing, a roti-making competition and tassa.
He hosted workshops in agriculture, health and music. And he paved the way for the return of the mike car, table-knocking and whistling competitions.
Praimsingh became a middle man for upcoming talent, the committee said, producing the music of over 30 artistes.
President of the Mere Desh Committee Lutchman Simboo said: “Ajeet, the founder of the committee, was unstoppable! He would say, ‘Sponsorship or no sponsorship, the show must go on.’”
His motto, Simboo said, was, “If not us, who? And If not now, when?”
Praimsingh was awarded the Humming Bird (Silver) Medal for his contributions to culture, along with a list of awards and accolades.