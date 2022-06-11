A Tribute to Jamie

“Jamie was always friendly. He was always loving. I saw that in him from very young. He always had that love within him.”
That’s how Charmaine Thomas remembers her son media personality and gospel music pioneer Jamie Thomas one year on from his passing.
Thomas died of heart failure on May 2, last year at the age of 46. He is fondly remembered for fulfilling his dream to establish a successful 24-hour gospel music bandwidth in the form of the One Caribbean Media’s (OCM) The Word 107.1 FM.
Along the two-decade journey to becoming the radio station’s programme manager he notably created a space for emerging talent and contemporary styles of Christian music to gain airplay ushering a new wave of Christianity on the islands.
Thomas was catapulted into the national spotlight after his dance group Zero Defect won the Party Time talent competition in the early 90s. He posed a penchant for creative aesthetic design and famously led the design team for the Caribbean Festival of the Arts (CARIFESTA IV) village, in 2019, when T&T hosted the showcase.
Thomas is a Marlin Gospel award recipient and the award show has vowed to name a Lifetime Achievement award in his honour at this year’s award show, set to come off on July 2 in Bahamas.
The outpouring of love from the gospel fraternity and national public at large provided Charmaine with some measure of just how much her son meant to the people of T&T.
Charmaine and her daughter Cassie Thomas-Nexxar joined family, friends, colleagues and gospel fans on May 1 for the one-year anniversary celebration of Thomas’ life, at Government Campus, Port of Spain.
“When Jamie passed I realised he was no ordinary man. He was a disciple. When he passed the amount of people that came to me crying. He touched so many lives, the love people had for him was his wealth. He had the wealth of the people. They miss him to this day, young people old people all different ages that called him their child,” Charmine continued.
Charmaine said she has relied on her faith to cope with Thomas’ passing and the recent passing of her husband.
“I’m coping because of God’s strength. He has given me the most amazing strength I didn’t know I had. My daughter also, Cassie has been my strength. My husband passed four months after (Jamie). You could only imagine what we would have gone through. Again, with God’s strength. Everything you are going through he will take you through it. I could testify to that,” Charmaine said.
Decades of friendship
Longtime friend and colleague Junior Lett said he developed a “brotherhood and very close friendship” with Thomas during their two-decade-long friendship.
“We met about 23 years ago. Jamie and I crossed paths a couple times and he connected with me. He was doing his thing and me mine and he approached me as was like ‘bro we could take over the (gospel) industry’,” Lett recalled with a smile.
When Thomas started the Perfect 10, a ten-hour nightly radio gospel programme, he recruited Lett to be one of his announcers.
“Those days we communicated via email, there was no camera on the phones. We sat in his home in Belmont and we came up with the Perfect 10 – he was on from 8 to 10 and then I from 10 to 2, it was a pure, real synergy, it was so organic, like a Batman and Robin kinda flick,” Lett recounted.
The dynamic duo was split up when Thomas accepted a job at Heaven 97 FM in the Cayman Islands in 2006. Returning to T&T for Lett’s wedding in 2012, the two conceived the idea for a 24-hour full gospel station at The W107.1 FM. One year on and Market Facts and Opinions (MFO) report revealed the frequency was the second most listened to on the island.
“He changed the whole sound of gospel on air. We had that space for that original kind of creativity to come out, that kind of pop culture and people gravitated to him. It was new and radical and considered rebellious back then.
“Married with the events like Vibe and Pilgrimage, the creatives came out, the Melchizedek Orders, the Love Circles, and it changed the whole landscape of what gospel music sounded like in T&T. He is credited for having the real testicular fortitude to go against the status quo. He will forever be remembered for that, not just in T&T but the region in Bahamas and Jamaica,” Lett said.
Finding reasons to smile
Charmaine says there are so many reasons to smile when she thinks of the years she shared with her son.
“There’s a lot that makes me smile. Just his love for people. Just him being happy. The happiness that he had, family was very important to him from early. Christmas was one of his loves, when we would get together at his grandparents’ home with his cousins.
Charmaine said she would forever cherish the times they shared together in Cayman Islands.
“He invited me to go to Cayman. It was the first time I travelled out of Trinidad and he took me around to sightsee and to see his station,” she revealed.
Lett, meanwhile, says Thomas’ work continues “because of the foundation he laid”.
It’s a pioneering vision and I’m grateful because despite him leaving there will be a continuation and I will remember him as the person that push for it. That was his dream and goal to really push for gospel music to be a part of the eco system of T&T. I think that has been accomplished and will live on for a very long time. Jamie’s name would be forever etched in our minds and the gospel music fabric with every step we make. His legacy lives on,” Lett concluded.