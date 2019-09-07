Acclaimed British-born director Sam Mendes is making a World War I film about his Trinidadian grandfather Albert H Mendes.
Titled 1917, the film is the incredible real-life story of Albert who, at age 20, risked death from snipers, machine guns and shells to run messages for two days through the mud-filled craters near Ypres, in Belgium during the war. Mendes, 54, says 1917 is inspired by stories told to him as a child by his grandfather, who won the Military Medal for bravery during World War I.