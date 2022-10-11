IF you have ever visited The Netherlands, then you would have observed that it is a nation of cyclists. The Dutch love cycling, so much so that millions ride to work. The health benefits of doing so are undeniable.
“Cycling is really good for one’s cardiovascular health. It’s an aerobic-based activity which means it allows you to work the heart more, which increases the oxygen and blood flow.
“It’s a great way of decreasing the risk of heart conditions and blood pressure problems as well,” said physiotherapist and president of the Physiotherapy Association of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) Dr Wynelli Pierre.
“Because it’s an aerobic-based activity, it will help with weight management. It will also help strengthen the muscles around the lower body—the rear, hamstrings, the calves and thighs. One additional benefit is that it also helps keep the joints lubricated.”
Although the thought of cycling to work on two wheels while getting in some exercise and saving money at the pump sounds tantalising, experienced cyclists say it is simply not a practical option for most people.
“The option to ride to work would really depend on the nature of your job. The reality is that because we live in the tropics, if the weather is hot then you would be sweaty when you get to your workplace—and if you don’t have facilities where you can freshen up, then you would make life very uncomfortable for those working around you. And if it’s raining, then cycling would be impossible,” said the president of the Arima Wheelers Cycling Club, Joel Browne.
Cycling comes with risks—which all cyclists accept the minute they take their bikes out, said Browne. As an experienced cyclist who has clocked countless hours on the nation’s roads, Browne has noticed an additional risk in the form of diesel leaks on roadways. The oil-based fuel can cause cyclists to skid, or motorists can pick up skids and cause injury to a cyclist.
Browne and fellow cyclists Lennox Ling and the owner of BikeHub, Darion Rambarran, all agree cycling is a healthy activity. However they stress the hazards that come with cycling on the nation’s roads are too glaring to be ignored or underestimated.
Rambarran has been cycling for ten years and admits he came close to being run off the road a few times in the past. He began BikeHub three years ago, with the aim of getting cyclists off the roadways and into trails suitable for mountain biking and recreational cycling.
Proper legislation
that protects cyclists
Browne lost his close friend and colleague, former national cyclist Clinton Grant, in 2014 after Grant was struck by a vehicle while doing road training on the Mucurapo Foreshore. Browne also noted that some cyclists have been struck and killed even while they were accompanied by a vehicular escort that was meant to protect them.
For Ling, who at the age of 78 became the oldest rider to win a national race in T&T, cycling to work is not a safe option. Period.
“I heard the talk about riding to work on the news but that’s not safe at all—not with the drivers you have out there and the potholes. Even if the potholes and the roads were fixed, that would give drivers the excuse to speed on the road, which would be even riskier for cyclists,” he said.
Adopting the Dutch mentality towards cycling will require a complete overhaul of our mentality, said the three cyclists. The Dutch have a pro-cycling culture and attitude. It is generally accepted that cyclists have every right to be on the roads, as do pedestrians and motorists.
Browne, Rambarran and Ling are calling for biking lanes and proper legislation that protects cyclists while enforcing the rules and regulations. Additionally, both motorists and cyclists need to be sensitised on road safety.
“There are motorists who tell cyclists to get off the highway and go and ride in the velodrome. This is where people need to be sensitised because cyclists have every right to be on the roads,” said Browne.