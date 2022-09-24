Savita Singh is a musical globetrotter.
The 36-year-old spends most of the year out of the country on tour. In the past six months she has played sold-out shows in North and South America and parts of Europe. And she is almost completely booked for the rest of the year with shows set for Guyana, Suriname, the United States and Netherlands.
Despite that vast travel experience, nothing could prepare the charismatic entertainer for the emotional twists she felt in her stomach, when she journeyed to India earlier this month. Singh was part of a small cultural group assembled for the Connections concert in Delhi, India, which saw artistes from both T&T and the sub-continent share a huge stage in front of a massive crowd. Organised by Soca on the Seas the tour also saw her perform in Jaipur and Agra in India, as well as, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She also recently became the first Bollywood/Chutney soca act to perform in French Guiana.
“It was my second visit to India, but first time performing. India to us is all where it started, its all where it came from. All our ancestors and the whole culture,” Singh said before taking a huge breath.
“When you’re actually there in front of them,” she continued during a WhatsApp audio exchange with the Kitcharee, “singing in Hindi, you’re questioning yourself: ‘Am I singing the correct words? What are they going to think?’.”
As nerve-wracking an experience as it was returning to perform in her ancestral home, Singh says the stage remains her place of refuge.
“When I stand on that stage, in front so many people, it’s always an overwhelmingly happy place for me, doing that in India for me was....” she tried saying before becoming emotional.
That connection to the Motherland, its people and its culture is so important to the young, gifted singer.
Composing herself she continued: “It just confirmed to me singing makes me feel what can’t be put into words easily. It’s an emotion that makes me feel alive, happy and connected with my soul and my identity. In front of all those people singing in their language was a great feeling, to show them their culture has lived on here with us and I take great pride in continuing with the music.”
One half T&T, the other India
Representation matters a great deal to Singh. That’s why she worked with designer Shaheed Ali to create a special costume that displayed the colours of the two countries dearest to her heart.
“It was one half Trinidad and Tobago and the other half India. I wore it at a Connections concert and the people really appreciated it,” she beamed.
Singh said she was bombarded with compliments following her performance by concert-goers who all wanted a photo to remember the occasion.
“The reception was overwhelming… they all congratulated me. They were surprised and most thankful we were keeping the culture alive. They said it was something different for them.
“It’s always an anxiety for me performing to new audiences. I’m always wondering how are these people going to connect, how are they going to accept, how are they going to receive, yuh know, me. But thankfully so far, I am highly blessed that everywhere I perform, I leave smiling faces, I leave happy hearts and I leave people remembering who I am. I am grateful and thankful for that every day of my life,” she added.
Going back to India to perform is a milestone her father Teeluck Singh would be most proud of, Singh said. The late Teeluck taught his daughter how to sing and supported her journey from a young age at the Arima Hindu School.
“I got my start in music from my dad and school. My dad was a singer and he used to give me singing lessons at home. He remains my biggest inspiration and the reason I will be singing to my last breath.
“My teachers always supported me when my parents couldn’t afford the costumes and other things I needed to represent the school. I went on to win the Baal Vikass classical singing competition for three consecutive years,” she recalled.
As an adult Singh went on to win the regional Emerging Voices competition in Guyana in 2017. She says that success and opportunities opened to her since has her moving the finish line when it comes to the goals she has set for her career.
“My vision for myself and my music has changed along my journey, to be honest. The stage I am at now I think really and truly I want to become a household name, even after I die. To remain in the homes and hearts of generations to come. That’s what I see it as,” she concluded through an audible smile.