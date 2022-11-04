A Yuletide staple

YOU know it’s Christmas when Chef Finbar pulls a rack of his famous garlic pork out the oven.
Chef Finbar’s (Barry Finbar Bartholemew) spicy garlic pork is a Yuletide must-have for rufous-loving households, particularly on the western side of the island.
It’s no surprise then that the mood was overwhelmingly festive when the good chef hosted a small group of chefs, musicians and other close friends for a special tasting of his first 2022 batch of garlic pork, on Thursday evening, at his Federation Park, Port of Spain, home kitchen.
“Boy, every year it seems I have to be adding 100 pounds of pork to meet orders. Now we’re up to 500 pounds and counting,” Chef Finbar told the Express, on Thursday, with a wide smile.
Finbar’s garlic pork, paired with garlic bread and his own creation of a polenta a la pastelle, was the sensory overwhelming kind of culinary experience you have to close your eyes to enjoy. Add his famous rum punch to the mix and the classic Baron (Timothy Watkins), Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) and Marcia Miranda parang soca coming through his Bluetooth speaker and you had all the makings of a Christmas fiesta.
“I doh really often host at home, but it was really nice post Covid to have an event like that, to interact, give a hug and talk about food face to face, close up, without any fears and see the reactions. It was great,” Chef Finbar continued during a WhatsApp exchange on Friday morning with the Express.
Responding to the overwhelming positive reviews of his polenta/pastelle hybrid, on Thursday, he said it provides the perfect balance for the spicy garlic pork.
Jazz vocalist Vaughnette Bigford, 3Canal’s Roger Roberts and mas man Peter Samuel were all seen licking their fingers at the tasting.
“I’ve always loved having a pastelle on Christmas morning, paired with the garlic pork, pickled onions and bread. I always found the smoothness, sweetness and mellowness of pastelle compared with the pungent peppery sharp taste of the garlic pork a perfect combination.
“That’s why I came up with the idea of pairing a pastelle with polenta and no meat, just the capers the bell peppers and whatever else goes well. Now they asking me to make that for Christmas too,” he chuckled.
A family secret
Chef Finbar’s lore has grown exponentially during the months of the pandemic. The affable chef went digital offering global dishes, a few times a week, to a select following on WhatsApp.
The venture became so popular he had to hire hands in the kitchen to meet growing demand for his meals which are always completely booked within minutes of posting the day’s menu. From now till Christmas, however, Finbar will be focusing solely on meeting Yuletide orders.
The secret to his most popular garlic pork offering is wrapped up in an old Portuguese family tradition, Chef Finbar said.
“The Pinheiro family were very close friends of us growing up. Garlic pork was their big Christmas tradition. Every year we would drop in to visit Phyllis and Albert prepping the pork and eagerly awaiting them to pass by our home with the finished product. It was heaven,” he recalled.
Over the years Chef Finbar has adapted the Pinheiro recipe to suit a modern, more sophisticated palate. The key in his version, he says, is finding the sweet spot of complete flavour balance. That and pre-steaming the cuts.
“For me the key is balance of flavour. I want to taste all the ingredients; I don’t want to taste garlic and vinegar only, I want to taste the thyme, the pepper, the salt. Very often we get way too much vinegar flavour in garlic pork,” he said.
“The cut of meat is also so important. I personally prefer belly pork and shoulder. I just find it gets a nicer balance of meat-to-fat ratio. Some people like leg because it’s leaner so it all comes down to preference.”
“After the pork has been marinating for four to five days, it’s steamed in a big pot. That makes it more tender so Christmas Day it’s a faster process to fry it. I don’t like the pork undercooked. It has to be tender. I like it well fried till it gets a nice, crisp crust on both sides,” he concluded.
Whatever you say, chef...just put more garlic pork on our plates!