A Yuletide staple

YOU know it’s Christmas when Chef Finbar pulls a rack of his famous garlic pork out the oven.

Chef Finbar’s (Barry Finbar Bartholemew) spicy garlic pork is a Yuletide must-have for rufous-loving households, particularly on the western side of the island.

It’s no surprise then that the mood was overwhelmingly festive when the good chef hosted a small group of chefs, musicians and other close friends for a special tasting of his first 2022 batch of garlic pork, on Thursday evening, at his Federation Park, Port of Spain, home kitchen.