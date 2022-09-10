Aaron Duncan Forever-ever, ever-ever?

It feels like Aaron Duncan has been around forever.
Duncan literally grew up in front the eyes of local music fans, evolving from a tiny kaiso tot to a less tiny teenaged soca star.
The Port of Spain-born boy-who-could first endeared himself to the feting masses with his Carnival 2015 breakthrough hit “Can You Feel It”. His 2018 jam “Back to Basics” was on the lips of every pre-teen and teeny bopper on the islands. And two years later he pulled them all into his “girlfriend drama” with the 2020 pre-Covid hit “Stay”.
A promotional video for the single saw the shy, reserved singer in a seemingly very public online spat with a young woman. Teens shared the video like hot cross buns on Easter Sunday only to discover later it was all a publicity stunt.
Two years on and Duncan is resurfacing again, this time as a whole legal adult able to vote and drink alcohol in public. The 19-year-old (big-man-ting) soca heartthrob has released his first post-pandemic single, aptly titled “Forever”.
Duncan says the self-penned XplicitMevon (Mevon Soodeen)-produced track is an ode to his true loves: Carnival and soca.
“To me, the word ‘Forever’ represents a feeling or energy that you want to be everlasting. That’s how I feel towards Carnival and soca music,” an upbeat Duncan told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange on Friday afternoon.
Duncan explicitly states his potential mash-up-fete credentials on the songs openly declaring that his is the name feters should be calling to get the party started. He sings:
If yuh ready to fete
Jus’ call meh name
Ready to party
Call meh name
Carnival yes it comin back again
We ready to free up
I hope this feeling lasts forever
Outside we tun it up
I hope this feeling lasts forever
It callin’ me
It callin’ meh name
Still a lot to learn
Despite his obvious talent and obvious growing confidence Duncan concedes he still has a lot of growing and learning to do in the coming years to get to where he wants to be: at the pinnacle of the genre.
“My child star beginnings is everything to me. After all, my parents always taught me to never forget where I came from, because it has a huge part to play in where I am today. I have grown a lot, and I have much more to learn by God’s speed. I love my progress; at the end of the day I’m just being myself,” he noted.
Staying true to oneself as an artiste means creating music you truly believe in as opposed to whats trending or what one may believe will bring success, he said.
“I do music that I feel comfortable singing and music that I love. I’ve said this multiple times before, I live by the motto ‘If your job feels stressful, you don’t love what you’re doing’. I love what I’m doing and the reason why I love it so much is because I’m free to sing the music I like and connect to.
“So, my job as an entertainer is very easy. I live by this thing, I love this thing called music. The transition from child to adult is going great. As I said, I’m learning more and more about my art-form everyday by God’s speed. I want to continue pushing myself to always be better than before. So yes I want to do more and be more, and I’m going continue giving my all to my music,” Duncan explained.
Part of that musical commitment is the continuation to hone his writing and music production skills. Duncan says he is excited to share his self-created content with fans in the coming year. Duncan will compete in the upcoming National Independence Calypso Monarch.
“My writing and production has been going great actually, I look forward to having the public hear some of my new music coming directly from myself. I’m focused on building my repertoire and my fan base. My target for 2023 is to do music that can be loved by everyone. The young, the old, the good, bad and the ugly. I want to make memorable music, so that it can last Forever, like the song says,” he concluded with an emoji wink.