“I never knew I was being abused... There was no hitting, no drinking, no cussing… Nah that wasn’t abuse; it wasn’t happening because he was a pundit- so I would think. He was God sent. But yet still I always felt unworthy; I always felt abandoned… And the times I did feel for him as a husband, I was made to feel like a whore. Whenever it happened, it was to get children and I felt that was all that I was good for. That hurt so much.”
*Indra, a domestic abuse survivor tells her story on the Purposefully Passionate YouTube series which highlights the mental and emotional dimensions of domestic abuse. The series is the brainchild of bank manager and Zumba instructor Sreshtha Tewari.
“The Purposefully Passionate series focuses on mental and emotional abuse with the intent to bring awareness to the signs/flags for this type of abuse. The Domestic Violence Act clearly defines and identifies psychological and emotional abuse and the fact that women can use this as grounds for a protection order or divorce proceedings. Indeed, the intent of the series is not to shame or blame but to heal through compassion. I thought that by sharing the survivor stories, women may be able to realise that they are not alone, and knowing that someone else is going through what they are going through, may be inclined to make a change for the better, be it talking to their partner, getting professional help (through a therapist) or deciding to safely exit the relationship,” Tewari tells me as we tune in to each episode aired thus far.
“I was body shamed. I was shamed for not having a university degree or secondary school education. Hmmmm... I was told that people thought I wasn’t classy enough for him; I was told that the things he bought me, I didn’t deserve. I was told that I need to lift my status to be his girlfriend... These words of his ripped through my heart...”
*Dara’s story is another case of emotional and psychological abuse, which sometimes sneak past the radar as domestic abuse...
“We always assume that domestic abuse is only physical violence but it also includes intense mental trauma including demeaning the victim, victim blaming or causing the victim to undergo intense humiliation,” Tewari explains.
He spent a lot of time especially in the last two years trying to alienate me from my family. Suddenly it was – “don’t talk to your mother about this or don’t tell she that”. I didn’t feel that I could speak to my parents. The second thing he had done, was that I had a really good friend. She used to tell me why are you taking this crap? And I never used to listen to her cause as far as I was concerned I was a nice dulahin, dedicated wife and this was the part I had to play especially given that I married into a religious family. Outright he told me one day I had to choose…It’s either your best friend or me…”
*Caya’s cry echoes the circumstances of many women. But do we see this scenario as abuse?
Walking on eggshells
There were times when I didn’t want to have sex and he wanted to and he forced himself on me… At that point in time I thought, well it’s my husband… I didn’t know that a husband can rape his wife. I didn’t know that one act of forced intercourse, (whether or not you are married) is defined as sexual abuse by law.
In another episode *Becky bares it all…
“We live in a society where we don’t talk about this type of abuse – things like walking on eggshells, feeling forced to be intimate, constantly being threatened, intimidation through facial expressions, constant shouting… Abuse is any intent to intimidate or control a person through patterned behaviour. We also have the issue that in our culture, abuse is sometimes accepted as tradition and obeyance to God. I had more than one survivor explain that they felt this was how it was supposed to be, that women are not supposed to complain. They are supposed to take whatever their husband gives them…They are supposed to make their lives revolve around him and his desires…The man can do whatever he wants… If he cheats, it is hush hush and the woman is made to feel ashamed as though she was not doing enough to please him so he went outside. To me this is absolutely ludicrous. Men need to take responsibility for their actions and women need to stop being shamed for wanting better for themselves,” Tewari declares.
Too many incidents
These chapters are just a few she has featured on her series. There are many more… In fact, too many… I can’t help but ask- “What inspired you to start this series?”, to which the popular Zumba instructor responds- “In 2017, in talking to one of my best friends, I learned (in my mind) that her husband subtly abused her. It wasn’t an outright physical attack; it was subtle such as poking her till she falls off the bed. He also used to verbally abuse her and used the fact that she made much more money than him to constantly shame her. At that time, I didn’t know about mental and emotional abuse, but I thought that it was wrong.
“I started reading on domestic abuse and through my research learned that one in three women in Trinidad has been affected by gender based violence ( Trinidad Express 2016). At that time as well, two of my friends in turn had good friends that died due to domestic violence. One was a murder suicide and the other was murdered. The other staggering thing I learned is that sometimes women are mentally and emotionally abused but the partner only gets physical when she has decided she is leaving. Many times, this is the point where the woman’s life is threatened. Furthermore, I have a daughter and I can’t fathom my daughter having to go through these things or staying in a mentally abusive relationship. The cycle must end,” Tewari informs.
From these realisations she hosted an event in 2017 titled, “Know Your Options” which comprised of a survivor story, a therapist speaking on abuse and associated red flags, an attorney from the Organisation of Battered and Abused Individuals and some coping exercises. The purpose of the event was to create an awareness on emotional and mental abuse. In time after much prayer and reflection, her first idea morphed into the Purposefully Passionate series.
“Women must be allowed to be themselves, to live and enjoy each day in their most authentic way; loving each step of their journey. I am aware that men also go through this and though the language of the series may be focused on women, anyone can learn from the series. My ultimate want is mental freedom for everyone.
“The series consists of survivor stories, therapists and lawyers. For the survivors I basically let them talk and share their story, I ask them to particularly share challenges, how they realised they were being abused and their exit as safe exits from those relationships is of utmost importance,” Tewari concludes. It doesn’t matter though that our chat has ended as there will be upcoming episodes of Purposefully Passionate so that we can all learn more and help more in the quest to stop domestic violence.
Purposefully Passionate airs every Sunday at 3 p.m. on YouTube channel – Sreshtha – Purposefully Passionate. Persons can also follow on IG (sreshtha22), clubhouse (sreshtha22) and Facebook (Sreshtha – Purposefully Passionate)
*Real names of survivors were not used for this story.