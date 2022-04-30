Acknowledging the Positive

T&T gospel star Positive (Joel Murray) has received a regional leading 18 nominations for the 2022 Caribbean Gospel Marlin Awards.
Positive’s 2020 album Heartwired has been nominated for the prestigious Most Outstanding Album award, with nine singles off the project up for honours in 16 individual categories including outstanding dancehall, reggae, soca and calypso awards. His hit collaboration “Testify” with San Fernando-born gospel act Gates Praise (Lemuel Charles), also earned a nomination in the Outstanding Reggae Vocal Performance Duo-Group category.
The Tobago-born global gospel star says he was “pleasantly surprised” by the 18 nominations and is “grateful and honoured to be part of this moment in Caribbean gospel”, especially coming on the heels of a global pandemic. The Caribbean Gospel Marlin Awards will be held on July 3, at the Myles E Munroe Diplomat Centre in Nassau, Bahamas.
“I find great joy in penning and producing songs that are geared to touching God’s heart and blessing people. Releasing an album during the pandemic took a deeper level of focus, effort and determination. Though being seen is not my aim, being appreciated for quality content is an honour,” an elated Positive told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange Friday.
That appreciation for his work from the Marlin awards committee is even more pleasing seeing the aptly titled Heartwired features songs that are close to his heart.
“My heart was burning with these songs for a number of years and I am grateful to God to see the vision come to pass. Congratulations also to my fellow colleagues who continue to work tirelessly in the body of Christ,” he added.
Positive has taken home several Marlin awards in the past including the coveted Album of the Year for Forever My King and Song of the Year for “Blessing After Blessing” at the 2014 edition where he won a total of eight titles.
At the 2017 edition of the award show he again took home eight awards including the Album of the Year for Stand And Be Counted. Positive also won the prestigious Caribbean Artist of the Year award at the Sterling Gospel Music Awards in 2020 in Jamaica.
Accomplishing his God-given purpose
While awards are always welcomed, Positive says his real validation comes from knowing he “is putting a smile on my Father’s face”.
“I love dedicating my time and talent to accomplish God-given purpose and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. As a young man, I was taught that humility should be one of the greatest qualities I should embody. Doing everything as unto God; disregarding opinions. As such, it took me a while to figure out that being appreciated does not take away from purpose nor from humility. In Proverbs the Bible often spoke about showing honour where it is due. Hence, when people show appreciation along the way it is welcomed,” he explained.
What is even more pleasing, he says, is seeing the significant real world impact his musical messages continue to have on the people of the region.
“Being guided by Matthew 6:1, it’s always important to identify the purpose of ministry and that God is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him. Regarding impact, it’s one of the most significant words in my space. Impact is its own reward. I am overjoyed to see the positive influence of my music on the masses that tune in. These songs give people hope, confidence, healing, inspiration, help build their faith and starve their doubts to death. Although many songs that I’ve written sought to address personal trials, I’m so blessed that these same songs help persons through their own trying times,” he said.
Despite his high levels of recent success Positive says he feels no pressure to duplicate or maintain his current standing.
“My desire is simply to continue responding to the call of ministry. Recognition or no recognition, the mission remains the same; to go ye out into all the world and preach the gospel. Once we live and move within purpose, we always deliver,” he winked.
His inspiration and drive, however, remains intact as he says: “the top of the mountain is always the bottom of another”.
“In my view excellence must be the standard. My approach to music has always been to write and sing what I hear from inside. I’m convinced that once I stay leaning on the spirit of God, the songs, sermons, testimonies will all come naturally. One scripture says, ‘Behold I (God) am doing a new thing’. Even when we can’t verbally articulate the next level, God is always positioning us to our next place of greatness. We just have to take the next step in faith,” he maintained.
Inspired by the people of T&T
Positive says he took many lessons from the pandemic, but the strongest one remains the resilience of the people of T&T in the face of unimaginable pain and loss.
“Facing one of most turbulent worldwide experiences, we somehow find courage, strength and boldness to persevere, and still accomplish great things. We all endured loss, pain, uncertainty, but we find another gear to keep pressing forward. I have also been reminded of the importance of valuing the people God has placed in and around my life,” he nodded.
Still in the pain there is much reason to celebrate and be joyous he said, counting his 2018 marriage to sweetheart Ana-Lise Minty and his children among his greatest happiness.
“I am also excited to be engulfed in fatherhood. I have three young children who continue bring me so much joy. I’m loving and enjoying my marriage to Ana; we even continue to discover joint purpose. I’m on a journey to becoming the best version of myself, the me that God sees. And I can’t wait for the next chapter that God is writing,” Positive concluded.