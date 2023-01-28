Adapting to changes in the entertainment circuit

Jelan Cumberbatch, CEO of JC Management, who has been managing the careers of artistes for over a decade, continues to expand and provide more services to boost his roster of clients.
In a recent interview with the Kitcharee, Cumberbatch discussed the changing face of artiste management, his role in the professional lives of artistes and the latest trends in artiste management.
Cumberbatch said while the routine of an artiste manager is hectic, given his long roster of clients, making the decision to become an artiste manager, has been an impactful decision that has not only helped shape the careers of his clients but has also proved to be a learning platform for him as an individual and professional.
“Artiste management has changed tremendously over time. As an artist manager or management company, you have more responsibilities that have been added and are required by your client, and with the advent of social media, you have to keep track of new trends, and information changes very quickly. Marketing and promotion have changed, and the consumer wants more engagement, so providing content to fans is at an all-time high,” Cumberbatch said.
Cumberbatch said social media has changed the entertainment circuit. “The way we consume content, music, movies, and everything else—is via digital streaming platforms and social media platforms. You have to learn how to be savvy using these platforms to connect with your fans and consumers, and in some cases, you’ll have to form a team to focus solely on social media marketing and promotion,” he said.
Cumberbatch said, “It’s very difficult to cut through the noise. Making music is not as expensive as before, and with new technology, it’s very quick and easy to do, which means more competition in the marketplace for artists. Social media has given everyone a platform and a voice, so it’s very easy to promote music or any project you are working on. Social media sites are flooded with millions of artists promoting music, you have to be able to stand out and be effective to get any traction. Nowadays, having good music or a good video is not enough.”
As a company, Cumberbatch said, alongside his team, a lot of strategising takes place to come up with some of the new trends. “We decided to work on other projects that we previously had on the back burner. We worked on our digital distribution arm of the company JCM digital distribution which we got up and running now,” Cumberbatch said.
He said, “We are in the development stages of JCM Films to produce content interviews, shows, and other digital content, as well as JCM Publishing, which we will roll out this year, and we have advanced the planning of other projects that will be released at a later date.
“Our company has transformed into an all-purpose entertainment company that represents all types of clients in all different genres of music, both locally in Trinidad and internationally. We represent music artists, music bands, hosts, DJs, producers, dancers, videographers, photographers, and many more.”
To keep relevant during two years of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Cumberbatch launched The Jelan Cumberbatch Podcast on all platforms, including YouTube, to share tips, his experiences, and general information about the music business, as well as books to read and other related business and self-help topics.
“I did a course online via Berklee Online Artiste Management to garner some new information and keep up to date with the international music business scene outside of Trinidad and Tobago,” Cumberbatch said.
He added that the pandemic had opened his eyes to new possibilities. “The experience taught me there are many other avenues of making income and to make the other avenues more of a priority. We worked on investing in the business structures and developing other arms of the business, as well as making a bigger effort to focus on branding and marketing the other aspects of the business, so you don’t have to depend on actually having to constantly go out or on touring,” he said.
Cumberbatch said his company has grown tremendously with clients from Trinidad and the region. “We signed and added Iwer George to our roster, so we are one of his booking agents both locally and internationally. We have also recently signed Triple Kay Intl from Dominica, Chutney singer Veekash Sahadeo, and entertainer Rebel Rango.”
He said, “We want our clients to be the best versions of themselves, so we try to take care of all aspects of business in the most efficient and effective way possible so they can focus on the art and their performances. As a team, we care about our clients beyond their finances, and we want to provide and equip them with information and services to help them personally and professionally.
“We provide bookings for live shows for our clients both locally and internationally, and we provide marketing plans, both digital and traditional for music releases, events, and other projects upon request. We also provide digital distribution for clients on all major platforms for music, as well as event management services to our clients for media launches, launches for other projects, and touring services for clients regionally and internationally.”
JC Management’s clientele include event hosts, musicians, music artistes, DJs, music bands, photographers and dance companies.