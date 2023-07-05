Human losses, damage from hurricanes, flooding, climate financing, agricultural losses, loss of biodiversity and other issues resulting from climate change were unanimously shared by nations attending the Meeting of Ministers and High Authorities of the Environment, Science and Innovation of the G77 and China on Tuesday.
The aim of this meeting was to take steps to bring the world, especially developing countries, closer to a fairer and more equitable economic order to overcome many of the challenges affecting our journey to sustainable development.
This meeting of ministers and high authorities also focuses on promoting collaboration and co-operation on the use of science, technology and innovation in favour of the climate and the environment to boost sustainable development.
Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles, as minister with responsibility for the environment, represented Trinidad and Tobago and addressed members via virtual transmission at this forum, hosted by the government of Cuba. Also in attendance virtually and in person were ministers and representatives from Iran, Uganda, Bhutan, St Lucia, Nicaragua and other nations.
Beckles’ contribution will be considered in the adoption of a final declaration that is one of the key outcomes of the meeting. The draft final declaration will be negotiated in advance by the member states of the G77, plus China, at the headquarters of the United Nations Development Programme.
Our beautiful twin-island nation is blessed with breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity and vibrant communities. However, we also face inherent vulnerabilities due to our small size and geographical location. As such, it is imperative that we recognise the crucial roles science and technology play in addressing these challenges and safeguarding our environment for generations to come.
‘Significant threat to T&T’
The minister said that T&T, like many other island nations, is vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.
She said: “Rising sea levels, increased incidence of extreme weather events, flooding, drought and the degradation of coastal ecosystems pose a significant threat to our people, our livelihoods, our economy and our way of life. It is imperative that we act swiftly and decisively to mitigate and adapt to these changes.”
“In confronting these challenges,” Beckles continued, “science and technology play a pivotal role. Through scientific research and technological advancements, we can develop innovative solutions that protect our environment while promoting sustainable development. Our scientists and engineers have a crucial role to play in understanding the complex interactions between climate change and our ecosystems. By studying the impacts and gathering data, we can make informed decisions and develop effective strategies to protect our vulnerable coastal areas, conserve our unique biodiversity and ensure the sustainability of our resources.”
One such application of data-driven decision making, she explained, is in the formulation of nature-based solutions to address both adaptation and mitigation needs.
“Nature-based solutions are essential in the fight against climate change. They utilise nature’s capabilities to mitigate and adapt to climate impacts. Nature-based solutions include reforestation, ecosystem restoration, sustainable agriculture, coastal protection and biodiversity conservation. These solutions help to sequester carbon, enhance resilience, provide socio-economic benefits and support sustainable development. Nature-based solutions also offer cost-effective approaches that address climate challenges while preserving ecosystems and supporting local communities, ensuring that investment bears fruit on multiple fronts.”
She added: “Furthermore, technology can empower us to embrace renewable energy sources and reduce our carbon footprint. Trinidad and Tobago, known for its oil and gas industry, has a responsibility to transition towards a low-carbon economy. This requires investing in renewable energy infrastructure, such as solar and wind power, and supporting research and development in energy storage and distribution systems. Embracing green technologies will not only help us mitigate climate change but also create new job opportunities and stimulate economic growth.”
Beckles: Foster culture of
environmental stewardship
The minister said that addressing the challenges of the environment and climate change requires more than scientific and technological advancements alone. It necessitates collaboration and partnerships between the government, academia, private sector, and civil society.
“We must foster a culture of environmental stewardship,” she said, “raising awareness about the importance of sustainable practices and the conservation of our natural resources. It is through collective action that we can create a transformative impact and ensure a sustainable future for Trinidad and Tobago.”
Beckles concluded her statement by saying that the challenges posed by climate change in T&T, as a small island developing state, are significant. However, by harnessing the power of science and technology, we can confront these challenges head-on. “Let us work together,” she said, “combining our knowledge, expertise and resources to protect our environment, build resilience and secure a prosperous future for our beloved nation.”