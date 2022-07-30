Adding Flair to Monday Mas Monday

While in his final year of an MBA programme at Indiana State University, Aria Applewhite’s path towards academia changed, when he made the bold decision to take the summer off and return home to Trinidad.
For Applewhite, this decision was the only way he would determine whether a career in the Carnival industry was aligned with his life’s purpose.
Within weeks, Applewhite realised that the decision he had made was not only the right one, but it was also one that was lucrative and purposefully rewarding.
At age 25, Applewhite still intends on completing his Master’s programme. But as for now, he belongs to a growing cadre of up-and-coming local designers who produce Monday Wear. While Carnival Monday Wear has been dominating the Carnival fashion scene for a number of years, Applewhite has been able to carve out a niche for himself with fashion forward custom Monday Wear designs for year-round events and fetes.
“I’m almost totally booked for Carnival 2023 for custom Monday Wear orders and I will be doing just a few for some of the events leading up to Carnival,” Applewhite said during a recent interview with the Kitcharee.
“I grew up in Ronnie and Caro’s mas camp. I would always be there watching the process and watching Aunty Caro. As I grew up, I started to contribute different ideas to the band, and I realised that I really liked this thing called designing.” Applewhite said
“I did my undergraduate in the science field, but after working in Ronnie and Caro’s marketing department, I did marketing and sponsorship for them at one point. Then I noticed I really loved the entire business of Carnival, not just designing. I liked it all.” Applewhite said.
He added, “I always knew I wanted to do my own thing for some time, so I am currently going into the final year of my MBA with a concentration in marketing, and I decided instead of doing summer classes to just spend some time in Trinidad to decide whether I want to continue in the Carnival industry or get into corporate work in America and Trinidad.”
After this country started lifting Covid-19 restrictions, Applewhite seized the opportunity to get his designs into the spotlight with a series of events. “It so happened that Caesar’s Army was having ‘Bacchanal Road’ and I said, you know what, let me take some orders for Monday Wear to kind of show off some of my skills, and it happened that it worked out really well, ‘’ Applewhite said.
After showcasing his work on social media platforms like Twitter, Applewhite saw his business literally grow overnight. “One call turned into five, and five turned into ten until I had to start telling people I’m completely booked,” Applewhite explained.
He added, “After ‘Bacchanal Road’, I had custom orders that just kept coming in from the other islands, like Jamaica for their carnival, Barbados for Crop Over, Grenada, and St Lucia. People just kept ordering. People from the United States were also ordering their Monday Wear costumes. And I have been busy shipping out orders.
“I work with a team that includes a couple seamstresses and a wire bender, and I do all of the designs.
“My brand is clean and sophisticated. I only do custom orders; I don’t have a Monday Wear line that you’ll see a lot of people wearing.All are custom designed to my customer’s taste and style. I ask them about their colour choices, I send them sketches, so it’s a very custom experience. You also get a lot when you purchase my Monday War because I do really nice goodie bags. “ Applewhite said.
The designer’s customers can expect a lot of bling and colour come Carnival 2023. “For Carnival 2023, I am partnering with some influencers that I really look forward to working with. I have already started looking at material trends and gems. I am using a lot of bling and a lot of colour.”
He added, “I like using different materials, and so far, the most popular set that I do is the butterflies. I have done a piece for ‘Bacchanal Road’ called Butterflies and Bubblegum, and that has been popular. A lot of people have been requesting that. My aim is to continue to evolve using new materials, fresh design and fresh ideas,” Applewhite said.