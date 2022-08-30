Addressing the food security dilemma

AS climate change and the war in Ukraine continue to impact crops, livestock and food supplies, it is no surprise that food security is in the spotlight like never before. Although the food development partnership signed between T&T and Guyana has been received with open arms, retired dean of the Faculty of Food and Agriculture at The University of the West Indies Prof Wayne Ganpat is calling for urgent action to be taken to ramp up domestic agricultural production.
While acknowledging the pros of a partnership with one of our closest neighbours—Guyana (and Suriname to some extent), he says local agriculture development must run concurrently with external efforts, and adds that as a sovereign nation we cannot give over our food sovereignty—not even to regional neighbours, but must be capable of feeding our own to a larger extent than we are at present.
Trinidad was once a food-secure nation and used to produce the majority of food for its people.
However, the discovery of oil and gas had a major impact on the agricultural sector and led to its decline. Many people exited the agricultural sector to go for higher wages in the oil industry; and policy makers, seeing an opportunity, supported the oil industry. No attention was paid to the gradual yet drastic decline in the agriculture sector, said Ganpat.
At present, Trinidad now imports more than 80 per cent of its food from external sources.
“We are not food-secure by any means. We are at the mercy of external suppliers,”said Ganpat. “We are in a precarious situation, the contribution of the agricultural sector represents less than one per cent of the national GDP. We import about TT$4-5 billion of food every year.”
Trinidad is not an isolated case. Other Caribbean islands veered away from agriculture to focus on tourism, so even though the Caribbean fed itself in years gone by, agriculture sectors across the region have declined rapidly.
As a result, the regional food import bill is between five and six billion US dollars.
While some individual producers tried to address the situation, Ganpat said there have never been serious attempts by governments over the years to invest in, and develop, the local agricultural sector. However, the war in Ukraine has served as a wake-up call.
“I think the war in Ukraine has really opened up a lot of peoples’ eyes to the fact that the matter of food security is very serious,” said Ganpat. “Many wondered if we can’t get food from our major suppliers, what is T&T going to do?”
Taking a regional approach with respect to food security is nothing new. There was an attempt back in 1980, then in 2005 there was the “Jagdeo Initiative”, named after the former president of Guyana, which was a strategy for removing constraints to the development of agriculture in the Caribbean. At the time, every government in the region agreed on it, but nothing was done, said Ganpat.
Advantages of partnering
with Guyana
Ganpat notes the advantages of partnering with Guyana; our South American neighbour has lots of land, they can produce certain crops for the entire region. Grain for livestock requires large expanses of land, which is available in larger countries like Guyana and Suriname—however, it requires lots of investment, which Ganpat cautions may come, if we are not careful, at the expense of our domestic production.
“If we give over those aspects of food production that we can immediately increase locally with sound financial investment to Guyana in any big way, and we continue to allow ours to decline, then lots of people will be out of jobs. The 20,000 farmers, their dependants and the middlemen who buy from them and sell on the roadsides and in markets, will be on the breadline,” he warned.
Ganpat said while looking further afield, we must also ramp up efforts into domestic production. “We have to figure out what crops we want to do and where we want it to go. We need to see it as an opportunity to invest and apply the technology in order to produce more food. Unfortunately, all the discourses are about investment in Guyana and I am not hearing anybody talking about investment into the agriculture of T&T and I’m really concerned about that,” he said.
There are 50,000 to 60,000 acres of idle Caroni State lands with which much can be done if those lands were brought under cultivation, said Ganpat. He rubbishes the talk that the lands are only good for sugar cane and added that there are technologies that can be used to remediate the land to support root crops and tree crops.
If the war in Ukraine has taught the one world one lesson, it’s that depending on external suppliers for food is a risky move.
‘Dutch disease’
Giving agriculture over to Guyana is also risky, cautioned Ganpat. He referred to “Dutch disease”—a term used in economics to describe how the rapid development of a specific sector (like the oil and gas sector) can harm a country’s broader economy.
Ganpat said Dutch disease may play out in Guyana, which is developing its oil sector, because it has played out in other countries like Trinidad, where agriculture was placed by the wayside following the discovery of oil.
He added that Trinidad can grow all the vegetables required for the fresh food market and a good portion of rice and root crops, if only investment were made into the agriculture sector and issues like land tenure and praedial larceny were resolved.
“We are at a crossroads. As we seek to improve agriculture through Guyana, Suriname and Belize, Trinidad has to develop its own domestic agriculture.
We have to invest money, and the Government has to incentivise the private sector to invest in agriculture so that people can produce on a large scale. We need local agriculture development to run concurrently with external efforts,” said Ganpat.
“Food security is more urgent now than ever. We are a sovereign nation, and even though our own food sovereignty in the region has been given over to the US, China and other Asian countries, we cannot give over our food sovereignty to any other country, even if they are regional.
“We will always depend on others because we can’t produce everything, but at the same time we must have more control over what we produce locally.”