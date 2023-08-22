A million-dollar yacht set sail across the Atlantic in 2017. Destination Barbados. But the captain fell off. His wife saw it happen. She could not help. She didn’t know how to turn the boat around. It sailed on, leaving him behind, never to be seen again.

A passing vessel rescued the woman. But not the yacht. It was left at sea, blown by the trade winds. And reached Tobago. A fisherman pulled it ashore at Lambeau. There it sat until last December when it was sold for $5,000.