A million-dollar yacht set sail across the Atlantic in 2017. Destination Barbados. But the captain fell off. His wife saw it happen. She could not help. She didn’t know how to turn the boat around. It sailed on, leaving him behind, never to be seen again.
A passing vessel rescued the woman. But not the yacht. It was left at sea, blown by the trade winds. And reached Tobago. A fisherman pulled it ashore at Lambeau. There it sat until last December when it was sold for $5,000.
It may one day sail again. With the same name. the Vagant—Wanderer. And what a story its owners will have to share.
Days after its discovery, the island would learn the fate of the crew.
An elderly Polish couple had set off from the Canary Islands on the other side of the Atlantic.
Their retirement dream was to circumnavigate the globe. It would take four years, they estimated.
Adrift
Twenty days into the journey and 600 kilometres east of Barbados, the plans of 74-year-old Stanislaw Dabrowny and wife, Elizabeth, then 69, ended in the cruellest of ways.
At her home in Gdansk, Poland, the couple’s daughter, Aga Blazowska, answered a call from her mother on November 20, 2017.
Elizabeth was screaming her daughter’s name. Then the satellite phone went dead.
Her parents could not be reached after that.
The family issued an alert to all vessels in this vast ocean to be on the lookout.
No one knew what happened until six days later when the crew aboard a cargo ship, chugging towards Brazil in South America, received a coast guard call that the yacht was near. The law of the sea is to render assistance.
The ship launched a rescue vessel.
There was only one person aboard —Elizabeth. Her story was a nightmare.
The couple’s trip had been uneventful, and the Vagant was four days from Barbados when its main sail collapsed and began dragging in the water.
Stanislaw started the engine, engaged the forward gear on autopilot, and headed for the foredeck to clear and lift the sail out of the water. He ordered his wife to stay in the cockpit. Without life jacket or harness, Stanislaw reached for the sail, and fell.
His panicked wife, who had no training in sailing or navigation, threw lifebuoys into the water.
Stanislaw, a good swimmer, was conscious and calm. He could not get to the floats. He shouted for his wife to turn the boat around.
She tried to circle back, but the autopilot did not allow the rudder to move. She put the gear in reverse, but the movement caused the propeller to snag on a rope, and the engine stalled. The yacht and its owner drifted apart as night closed in.
That was when Elizabeth made that call to her daughter, and spent six miserable days at sea at the mercy of the winds and current.
How long Stanislaw lived, we will never know.
He was overweight, but fit. A person can tread open water for three hours, maybe. Someone with a flotation device could live for a few days before dehydration and death.
But a search for Stanslaw only began five days later.
His wife later told of what had happened.
“I shone my flashlight looking for my husband...the lifebuoys I had thrown off the yacht...one wheel was tied to a spool. The other was only slightly attached. The worst thing was knowing that I had left my husband in the water and I couldn’t help him.
“Why didn’t he yell that I wasn’t turning back? Maybe then, I would somehow figure out with him that the autopilot is on. I only turned it off when I stopped hearing my husband. I was screaming...because I knew that I was leaving a healthy, conscious person in the water. Time stood still for me.”
She blamed herself for never practising the “man overboard” command with her husband.
“There was never time for that. Even though he and I both knew it could come in handy. He could have just once shown me what to do if something were to happen. Such training, for example, once a week could save him.... There is always something more important to do.”
Elizabeth also did not know how to use the satellite phone on the yacht.
“If only once he took me to this phone and showed me how to turn it on. But he didn’t want to run it earlier because the calls were very expensive. Sam was also limiting the connection via satellite. That’s why I had such trouble turning on the machinery afterwards. But I did it anyway.
“I knew I had to call my daughters. And we did it. Finally, I reached Agnieszka. I screamed that dad wasn’t on board. Then I also talked to my sons. They helped me navigate and provide relevant information so that the services could look for their father.”
About his loss, Elizabeth said: “I prayed a lot, I asked God to give him back to me. I bought a breviary (book of prayers) especially for this trip. I believe that God will help me and my husband will be found. (He) doesn’t have to be in the water. It is impossible. But someone may have saved him before the search for him was launched.
“My husband didn’t deserve me to lose him forever. I know we were at fault because I didn’t have the proper training. If he died, I would feel it... I only dreamed of his nightmarish scream: ‘Ela, turn around!’”
The very morning of the tragedy, the couple had agreed that the round-the-world voyage would not continue, and after visiting the Caribbean and possibly the east coast of the USA, the yacht would be sold. Stanislaw realised it was just too much to physically handle, his wife later said.
The salvage
Two weeks ago, the Express met with the Tobago fisherman who brought the Vagant ashore and tied it to a coconut tree.
Local maritime law is that where a vessel is wrecked, stranded or in distress within the waters of Trinidad and Tobago, and services are rendered by a person in assisting the vessel or saving the cargo, there shall be payable to such person by the owner of the vessel a reasonable amount of salvage.
Elizabeth and her daughter visited Tobago at least three times over the years, securing the valuables aboard the vessel, gutting it of the engine and communication devices, rigging, solar panels and the two lifeboats. They were stored inland.
Meanwhile, they met with the salvager and the police to negotiate the fee. But as the years went by, the unforgiving Atlantic did more damage with every high tide on this windward coast. The Vagant lost value and the owners lost interest. A local interest bought the vessel. Last December, the road through Lambeau was closed to allow a crane to lift the yacht onto a trailer to be taken to the leeward side of Tobago.
There, the plan is to install an engine and restore the vessel to be used for sunset cruises and day trips to the desolate bays. A yacht that once sailed the Baltic Sea may one day set off into the Caribbean Sea.
