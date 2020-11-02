Julie Harris is the new president of the Advertising Agencies Association of Trinidad & Tobago (AAATT).
Harris was voted in as president when a new executive committee was elected for 2020/2021 at AAATT's annual general meeting, which was held virtually on September 16.
The new executive is comprised of seasoned professionals with local, regional and international experience in marketing, media and creative development.
According to a media release, the new executive is committed to ensuring that AAATT continues to contribute to the development of the advertising and communications industry.
In announcing the new executive, AAATT also highlighted the rapidly evolving media landscape and it’s determination to champion innovation and ideas while navigating the challenging times ahead through collaboration with clients and stakeholders.
Harris pledged to promote the role and rights of responsible advertising and its value to people, society, businesses and the economy.
“The Association will work in three key areas: responsibility, trust and growth. I am happy to have the support, knowledge and assistance of the new executive team and the wider Association as we move forward in a COVID dominated landscape," Harris said.
Members elected to AAATT executive committee:
Julie Harris - president
Sarah Inglefield - vice president
Scott Johnstone - secretary
Brevard Nelson - treasurer
