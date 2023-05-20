Africa Film TT makes debut in Tobago

Nine years ago, filmmaker Asha Lovelace had a vision of hosting a film festival that would expand into communities, go to Tobago and encourage interaction between local and visiting filmmakers.
As a lecturer, Lovelace realised that her students gravitated to American films for inspiration.
“Those are not the best models,” she told Kitcharee.
“There is a big difference in the way we make films, compared to Hollywood.”
Lovelace wanted to introduce films that were “more aligned to our resources and history”.
And so, the Africa Film Trinidad and Tobago (AFTT) Festival was born.
“We have a historical connect with Africa; there is something that feels new, yet familiar when I watch African films, I feel the same way about Indian films.”
Satisfied that all the boxes have been ticked in her five-year projection for AFTT, Lovelace is especially excited about this year’s staging of the festival, which kicks off on May 24 and runs until May 28 in Trinidad and June 1 to 3, in Tobago, for the first time in the festival’s history.
“I am so proud that we are going to Tobago,” she said
“We always wanted to go. Through Shell TT, it is happening this year.”
Lovelace is also encouraged that Tobagonians also have an interest in AFTT.
“We have received a lot of messages from Tobagonians asking for the festival in Tobago. And now that we are heading there, there is a buzz on the island.”
The festival’s run in Tobago will be slightly different to that of Trinidad. But the opening nights on both islands, Central Bank in Trinidad and Shaw Park Cultural Centre in Tobago, will feature the Caribbean premiere of the much-touted Senegalese film Xalé, by director Moussa Sène Absa.
The film was selected as Senegal’s first Oscar submission in the Best International Feature category.
Overall, ten to 12 films will be screened across the two islands.
“We made the programme shorter to accommodate more workshops,” Lovelace said.
“We are essentially targeting filmmakers, producers, actors, casting agents and directors, and we are encouraging film students to come out.”
Workshops will be held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), in Port of Spain and Big Black Box, Murray Street, Woodbrook.
“We’ll also be screening at different schools across Trinidad and the National Library in Tobago,” Lovelace said, adding that a special screening is being planned for the St Jude’s Home for the Girls at Belmont Circular Road.
Jobell and America, Lovelace’s movie adaption of her father and author Earl Lovelace’s short story, is the film that will be screened at St Jude’s.
The filmmaker will join her colleagues Shea Best and Jared Prima to talk about their experiences in filmmaking, to encourage the young women to choose film as a career.
“It’s an old film, but we are reviving it. .”
In Tobago, the event is scheduled for the Scarborough Public Library for pupils.
Other festival features include the AFTT Artisan Market, AFTT Jr and the AfroVive art exhibition.
This year’s featured artist is Tobagonian Shonari Richardson, a contemporary artist who specialises in figurative and landscape paintings with a focus on portraiture. It’s his painting that graces some of the festival’s posters.
In collaboration with FilmTT, AFTT will also present its first installation of the Bridge Session with Fela Oke, a multifaceted creative industry executive, dealmaker and facilitator of culture. The Bridge Session is geared towards all creators in the film and media industry including actors, directors, screenwriters and producers.
Lovelace is grateful to her team for the work they put into the festival, this year.
“We have a really strong, small and dedicated team. We couldn’t do this without each other.”
Technical director of the AFTT is Shea Best; the festival’s co-ordinator is Melanie Jones Powell; Shinelle Ambris is the in-house curator of Afro Vibes exhibition; Lennox Mulrain is in charge of operations; Patrick Rasoanaivo, graphics and Siobhan Millette – AFTT’s Jr segment.
“In Tobago we partnered with Shell TT, but also the Division of Tourism Culture Antiquities and Transportation, the Tobago Performing Arts Company, the Tobago Film Association, the Tobago Writers Guild and the Tobago Library services,” Lovelace said.
“We have no doubt that the festival will be well received in Tobago and will be a great addition to Tobago’s festival calendar.”
Nine years later, the AFTT continues to be the only one of its kind in the region. At some point, Lovelace plans to take the event outside of Trinidad and Tobago, and said interest has already been expressed to have the festival in St Maarten.
“We are progressing steadily.
“ We still have a larger vision for the festival, in terms of growth and expansion. Next year we are getting bigger again.”
For more information about the festival and event schedule visit the website: https://www.africafilmtt.com.