Against the odds

Armed with faith and the unwavering support of her loved ones, Desiree Felix took a bold step toward self-improvement about five years ago. By transforming doubt into discipline and fear into faith, she hurdled obstacle after obstacle and made her mark as the 2020 class valedictorian, Bachelor’s degree level, at the College of Science Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT).
“It’s something I never set out to become; I just wanted to give this race my best run and finish strong,” she in her address at the College’s first ever virtual graduation.
Desiree battled with dyslexia, anxiety and a medical challenge; all while working full-time and studying.
“I mix up my letters all the time, so I had to pay very close attention to every assignment. Exams took me twice as long because I had to first write in pencil, then write over in ink before the time was up. But, I really wanted to do my best, which meant holding myself accountable for what I was supposed to learn, so I worked my tail off, and here I am today,” she told the virtual audience.
Her difficult journey has proven that with commitment and resilience success is attainable.
She applauded the college for keeping students on course during the pandemic, which, she said, threatened to “put a choke-hold on our graduation plans”.
The graduation was appropriately themed: The Will to Rise.
Between working full-time and pursuing a BA Marketing degree, Desiree’s time as a COSTAATT student was similar to that of many others. She spent most of her days at work while also balancing the roles of student, parent, friend and partner. This left her with little time for the creature comforts most people enjoy. Nonetheless, she proved that no challenge in life is insurmountable.
Hopping back into the classroom after more than a decade was no easy feat, but determination is one of Desiree’s formidable qualities. She credits her family’s encouragement and support for her fierce dedication to fulfilling her goals.
She says her mother drilled into her: “Once you start and make a commitment, you try your best to see it through.”
Future goals
Her devotion to her family and her best friend of approximately 35 years aided her well in her times of need. Her loved ones served as a pillar of strength, encouragement and inspiration whenever uncertainty crept into her mind.
In turn, she too had a deep desire to be an example of how to overcome life’s challenges to her two children.
Her advice to others who are faced with challenges is “don’t feel like you have to do it alone.” She believes that whether your support is a friend, colleague, family member or even the kind words of a lecturer, you can “power through.”
Desiree is evidence that hard work pays off. Her evenings have now transitioned from online classes and assignments to tending to a variety of cacti and other plants at her home in the serene hills of Paramin, Maraval. She reflects on her years of studying with a tranquil sense of contentment. An introvert by nature, she said if she could advise her younger self, she would say to her to be more sociable in classes and not take herself so seriously. Desiree’s wish is that current and future students are able to succeed, as she did, through planning, support and commitment.
Currently she works at Ezee Adjusting Services, where her job is completely different from her future goals. Her drive and passion for leaving the world better than she met it, is what she hopes will land her a role in changing some of the country’s marketing policies. Her faith in God keeps her optimistic for the possibilities that the future holds, whether it be a Master’s degree or a career in digital marketing.
One thing is certain; Desiree is someone of whom COSTAATT will always be proud.
NB: The writer, Renee Scott,
is a student at COSTAATT’s
Ken Gordon School of Journalism and Communication Studies.