Ah, sweet mangoes!

“Mangoes, mangoes, mangoes.
Gimme ah penny to buy mango rose, mango vere, mango teen…
Give meh ah penny to buy mango vere, mango rose mango teen
Mango doo dou sou se matin Savez-vous all for me…”
—Adapted from a
popular folk song
Mangoes are hanging like green pendants on trees across the country. They enhance home gardens and stand like sentinels in public spaces. At times, they are tucked away in gullies or groves.
Daily, vendors in Port of Spain are spotted hawking the delicious fruit, at prices ranging from $10 a heap, sometimes climbing to $25 a heap. Heaps usually include four mangoes, with varying sizes ranging from very large to small. Some vendors have even volunteered to cut them into bite-size pieces for curries and kuchela (a spicy pickle made with mustard oil and peppers). Kuchela is also a topping for doubles—made from bara and channa, which is sold islandwide.
Pushing carts, hucksters sell mango chow, complete with garlic, peppers and chadon beni, at $10 a bag. Mango chow can also be purchased at Maracas Beach. There are mango connoisseurs who prefer preserved mango, fondly known as “red mango”, because of the colouring component. “Red mango” can be sold sweet, semi-sweet or hotter than a chulha (fireside stove). Mangoes can be enjoyed in sorbets or ice cream or puddings.
Queen Elizabeth
loved mangoes
Without hesitating, passers-by purchase mangoes to suck or share with their children or grandchildren. It’s not surprising since mangoes are a native fruit that lives in Trinis history, childhood memories, music, cuisine, and literature.
Veteran calypsonian Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) immortalised the “sweetness of mangoes” in the ditty “Guadeloupe Chic”.
Jamaican writer Claude McKay wrote about mango season in the novel Banana Bottom.
Mangoes are enjoyed fresh, green and ripe. Mangoes in Trinidad and Tobago come in over 70 varieties. While the julie and starch mangoes are two of the most popular varieties, people love the “squarish” calabash, that melts in the mouth like yellow cheese.
Further afield in London, England, mangoes proved to be a favourite food for the late Queen Elizabeth II. A visit to Tastehome.com quoted a former palace chef, John Higgins, as telling the National Post: “The Queen really enjoyed mangoes...she could tell you how many mangoes were in the fridge at Buckingham Palace.”
Our strawberry mango salad would be perfect for the Queen.
Mangoes come in different sizes, shapes and colours
Making the trek from Point Fortin, a retired construction worker, Keith Hicks, sells mangoes from the tray of his van on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain. He sources the mangoes from a Chatham estate. He is usually in town on Tuesday.
Asked how long he has been selling mangoes, he said: “For about ten years. We have julie, vert, teen, starch and spice. We have Graham. It’s sold at four for $5, eight for $5, four for $10. and $20. Sales are okay.”
He added: “I love mangoes because they are sweet. They help with bowel movements.
They come in different sizes, shapes and colours. Some are heart-shaped, round, oblong and long.” Hicks said places like La Brea, Lopinot, Morvant and Toco also have a plethora of mangoes. “We have enough from Chatham for the whole mango season,” he said.
Mango Relish
Ingredients
12 green mangoes
1/4 cup boiling water
salt
sugar
1 unpeeled green paw paw
(seeded and cut into pieces) optional
2 pieces two inches long of ginger peeled and grated
1/2 cup dried fruit, soaked for two hours—raisins may be used
1 clove garlic-grated
1 red hot pepper (optional)
Method:
Wash, dry and peel mangoes
Cut away from seed in finger sizes
Add to 1/4 cup boiling water and cook until all liquid is completely dried out, tossing occasionally
Set in layers in fireproof dish—mangoes, sprinkle of salt and sugar, pawpaw, ginger, dried fruit, garlic and onions
Set covered in oven for 45 minutes until moist
Toss occasionally during baking!
Enjoy
—Courtesy
Sylvia Hunt’s Cooking
Trinidad and Tobago Revised Edition Proud Legacy of Our People
Mango Event
The Network of Rural Women Producers of Trinidad and Tobago (NRWPTT) will launch its annual mango festival on July 1 showcasing Trinidad and Tobago’s various mangoes and their economic potential.
Gia Gaspard Taylor, president of the NRWPTT, said the fruit-lovers’ affair has also received backing from the Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference in Malta and the Commonwealth Women in Government Conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Gaspard Taylor said the festival also aims to boost the local tourism sector while fostering the expansion of the mango industry. The group has teamed with numerous local and regional groups with a focus on rural women in business and rural communities. The 17th Trinidad and Tobago Mango Festival will take place this year at the JFK Auditorium, The UWI, St Augustine. The theme of the event is “Mango, the Super Food, for the Inner and Outer Body”.