AI helps solve plastic waste crisis...

If life is a stage, then veteran calypsonian Brother Valentino is determined to continue to give a performance for the ages.

Valentino turned 80 on Wednesday. The venerable bard says he is well aware his set is now in “extra time” and is inspired to make full use of every encore.

“I feel great and I give thanks to the Most High because you are allowed three score and ten and now I am enjoying the extra time that has been given to me,” the affable calypsonian told the Kitcharee during a chat this past week.