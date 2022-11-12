Alethea discusses recent tour experience, upcoming music projects

Alethea

Alethea is thankful for all of the experience and industry insights she has gained as the FemCore tour's organiser.

Trinbagonian singer-songwriter, instrumentalist, composer and pop/rock performer Alethea Beharry looks back at her recently concluded 2022 FemCore Tour experience with a genuine feeling of gratitude for goals achieved and lessons learned. She now looks to the future with enthusiasm to contribute even more through her talents and event promotion capabilities.

The FemCore Tour, a series of live music events which took place at various performance spaces around T&T during the months of July and August, featured a talented all-female collective of homegrown Trinidad and Tobago Pop/Rock artistes and musicians.

The six-show summer series which was attended by both male and female music fans, successfully introduced audiences to some lesser publicised local performers and showcased the various styles and sub-genres of pop & rock such as indie pop, roots pop, folk pop, Celtic pop, Caribbean pop, idie rock, punk rock and alternative rock.

Not only did the FemCore Tour achieve its objectives of elevating Trini/Caribbean rock and pop music and uplifting and supporting musically gifted female performers, but it also positively highlighted other marginalised communities via its Pride Show as well as its benefit concert, a philanthropic effort to raise funds for the medical expenses of an ailing child.

Alethea shared, “It has been over two months and I still get messages of praise and amazement from fans and other fellow musicians who attended. Every show featured something new and exciting; new fans were made, more artistes and their music were discovered and most importantly everyone had fun celebrating great music with great people. Overall, FemCore 2022 was truly an amazing experience for me both an as artiste and first time promoter.”

Although the tour did not hit all of its marks for its 2022 edition, Alethea is thankful for all of the experience and industry insights she has gained as an organiser and appreciatively acknowledges all of her sponsors and supporters which made the events fruitful and impactful.

These include:- Door prize sponsors Rebel Yell and The Jewellery Shack, MMG (partner), the staff of each tour venue (The Big Black Box, Central Pub House, Cafe Blue aka Kaiso Blues Cafe, Skyy View Lounge and Sound Forge), the TTT Live Now Morning Show, Amanda Elliot of Hott 93FM, Island Girl Talk (O.U.R. Radio), Sonique Solutions, Dominic Ross and Mikhail Alexander, hosts Panterona Cosplay, Jynnyn Edwards and Alana Poison, all of the artistes, musicians and the dedicated FemCore production team.

Since the tour’s conclusion, Alethea who is also a music teacher has performed at various corporate functions, the Miss Universe T&T Coronation Ceremony and will soon lend her talents to the major concert ‘Christmas Joy: The Magic Returns” at Queens Hall in November by long-time colleague and friend Brian MacFarlane. She remains true to her passion, i.e. the music and eagerly anticipates upcoming events, projects and possibilities.

She confidently stated, “At the end of the day, I do what I do because it makes me abundantly happy and self-fulfilled. Music is the only creative channel that allows me to truly set myself free and I will always live by that standard. I look forward to embracing what’s in store for me for the rest of the year and to being even better.”

