ALEXA Stewart is the 2022 First Citizens National Poetry Slam champion.
Stewart topped an impressive field of 11 poets to win the coveted spoken word crown and the $50,000 prize, on Sunday evening, at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.
The Port of Spain-born poetess wore a red hood and delivered a gut-wrenching exposé about women being vulnerable to predatory wolves in Trinidad and Tobago, en route to her third Poetry Slam title.
Stewart, who won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020, asked how women were to tell the difference between “loving and dangerous arms” when wolves wear “the skin of good men”.
“So yes, I would like to go on date, once I am not on the plate,” she ended to thunderous applause from both the audience and adjudication table, among them President Paula-Mae Weekes.
President Weekes sat in as a special judge for the final. She was given much food for thought as poets Kevin Soyer and Derron Sandy both questioned the national status quo with pieces about nepotism and the commitment of teachers, respectively.
Soyer postulated that “the link” supersedes qualifications and job know-how in modern T&T. Defending champion Sandy, meanwhile, donned scrubs and surgical gloves to “excise the tumour” that is bad teachers from the education system. They finished second and third, respectively.
High-quality poetry
Head judge Elisha Bartels said her panel, President Weekes included, were thoroughly “impressed with the high level of poetry” on display in Sunday evening’s competition.
Stewart, 24, echoed Bartels’ sentiments to commend the high work ethic of all the finalists. The St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph, graduate stressed on the importance of the Slam in taking spoken word “out of the bars and onto the stage”.
“To be alongside poets who I know work hard, who I know fine-tune their pieces, practise in front of their mirrors for hours for y’all. To place among them is an honour, straight up. I know y’all have already heard all the words about how important and necessary this Slam is for our community, for our culture, for Trinidad for the Caribbean, but I have to echo those sentiments because there is no place in the world doing like we doing it right here,” Stewart said after receiving her oversized cheque from First Citizens Bank deputy CEO Jason Julien.
“I really am grateful for all of you and I hope this poem echoes long beyond today’s stage. That is always my desire every single time I step up here and have the honour of y’all listening. I doh wanna say anything else, thank you,” an emotional Stewart concluded.
First Citizens National Poetry Slam Finals results
1. Alexandra Stewart
2. Kevin Soyer
3. Derron Sandy