Alicia Nathai-Achong’s ‘Waxen Reveries’

Alicia Nathai-Achong only happened upon the online image of an encaustic painting a few years ago, but that set her on a journey of discovery that has led to her finding her passion for an ancient art form—encaustic painting.
Although the encaustic multimedia artist did not formally study art past Form One, she grew up in a home where there was always an art and craft project engaging the attention of everyone, including kite-making, decorating brown paper to paper school books, painting river stones.
Nathai-Achong’s preferred medium is encaustic, and she is largely self-taught, having learned primarily through extensive reading and much experimentation with the medium over the years. The artist’s work, titled “Waxen Reveries”, was recently on exhibition at Arnim’s Art Galleria on Tragarete Road in Port of Spain. Patrons who didn’t get the opportunity to view Nathai-Achong’s work, can do so at her Marabella home studio by appointment only.
Her work is primarily inspired by the beauty found in nature. She enjoys the interplay of various media, such as inks, pigmented shellac, and encaustic paints, creating art that celebrates the often-overlooked magnificence of simple things. “My latest body of work, ‘Waxen Reveries’, which is my second solo exhibition, continues to reflect my love for and fascination with the natural world and took just over one year to create, working most days, up to 20-hour days sometimes,” she said during a recent interview with the Kitcharee.
The artist’s collection comprises 75 pieces, including paintings, sculptures, and dioramas, using encaustic paint as the primary medium. “As I progress along my artistic journey, the wonders of nature continue to influence my creations, though I occasionally also capture other subjects in wax, telling stories, sharing information, and making statements through my work,” she said.
She further explained that encaustic is an archival medium used by ancient civilisations.
“I am a Trinbagonian artist, using beeswax and tree sap to create contemporary art in encaustic, which is uncommon today, but it is the medium that has captivated me and opened up for me a font of creativity that continues to bubble over. I am captivated by the translucency of the wax-based paint, its glassy sheen, and the highly textured, 3-D surfaces which can be created as layers of paint are added and removed,” she said.
With encaustic being such an obscure medium in this country, encaustic paints and tools are not readily available. Which is why Nathai-Achong makes most of her own paints at her studio, incorporating beeswax from local apiaries with damar resin, a tree sap.
For her exhibition, Nathai-Achong enjoyed incorporating other media along with encaustic paint. “The paintings on show in ‘Waxen Reveries’ embrace the unpredictability of encaustic. I worked more in the flow as I painted, responding to the molten medium and working loosely, focusing on creating textural highlights in the pieces by building up the surface layers, carving into the surface or incorporating other media along with encaustic paint,” she said.
She added, “I also sought to explore variations in form and texture using encaustic wax and other media. This collection comprises work created from memories and musings and includes a foray into the world of sculpture. My fascination with nature, quaint buildings, and nostalgic touches is reflected in this body of work, which seeks to transport the viewer to an idyll. “
As a child growing up in the deep south of Trinidad, without the distraction of technology and where she felt safe within the community, Nathai-Achong’s leisure time was spent mostly outdoors; gardening with her schoolteacher parents, riding her bicycle with her brother and cousins for hours deep into the countryside, picking flowers, chasing butterflies, climbing towering fruit trees, and observing the animals that emerged from the forest to sip at the pond’s edge. Her love of her childhood experiences and rural settings is evident, and she refers to herself as a country girl at heart.
Nathai-Attong later relocated to Marabella, an urban setting, where she now enjoys a view of the Gulf of Paria, a vista that has inspired several of her seascapes. Her pieces are in numerous private collections, and one of her sculptures, “Thalassa”, an encaustic rendering of a crashing wave, has been acquired recently by the Museum of Encaustic Art in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for its permanent collection.
Encaustic Art: What is it?
Encaustic art refers to an ancient art form which uses beeswax and damar resin (a tree sap) to create what is known as an encaustic medium. Damar adds clarity to the wax and raises the overall melting temperature of the medium, improving its durability. To this medium, dried pigments are added to produce coloured paints.
These wax-based paints are then applied, in layers, to any durable, absorbent surface, such as a braced wooden panel, where each layer must be fused using a heat source. Encaustic works such as the Fayum portraits of Egypt, which were created over 2,000 years ago, still exist today! Encaustic, as a paint medium, is durable and is considered archival, with excellent adhesion of the paint to the panel, natural moisture-resistance, and pigments retaining their vibrancy over time.
What gives many encaustic paintings much of their allure is their glasslike sheen and the almost three-dimensional nature of some works. This effect is created by the application of successive layers of encaustic paint of varying degrees of translucency.
About the artist
In her teenage years, Alicia-Nathai-Achong was thrilled to learn cake decorating and floral arranging basics as extra-curricular activities at her school, St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando. Later on, as a young adult, while working full time in banking, she taught herself jewelry making and began dabbling with watercolours and acrylic painting for leisure.
She also loved mathematics and that led her on a path into banking, which was her career for 20 years. Alicia is a wife and mother, a BSc. Mathematics graduate of The University of the West Indies and the holder of an MBA. For two decades, she utilised her creativity in the financial sector, to tailor solutions to help her clients achieve their goals, but her love of creating and her burning desire to develop her artistic talent, as well as to better focus on her health, her holistic self, and family life, was the genesis for her shift from banker to full-time artist in 2020.
Nathai-Achong’s work can be found on Instagram @ AliciaNathai-Achong and on Facebook @ The Encaustic Art of Alicia Nathai-Achong.