New tadjahs are built and all drums are at the ready for tomorrow’s start of the 2021 observance of Hosay.
That was the assurance from president of the St James/Cocorite Association Barry Emamali on Friday as the Muslim community to the western end of Port of Spain prepare to stage their second Hosay during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Like last year, Emamali said all pandemic protocols will be strictly adhered to as all floats will once again remain in the yards in which they were built and families will remain socially distanced.
“We starting with flag night (tomorrow). Due to Covid there will once again be no street procession. Seven families will still bring their tadjahs out in their respective yards with a minimum attendance of immediate family,” Emamali told the Kitcharee on Friday.
Emamali said the association is now awaiting permission from the St James police to be allowed to drum in their yards throughout the week. Emamali said his family float is almost completed in their front yard.
“It’s a tradition we carrying on here so it’s very important. Last year we got the okay and we get to beat. We waiting on a response from police so this year we can once again have the drumming in the yard,” Emamali said.
Hosay Association secretary Jameel Bisnath, meanwhile, noted there will be a significant difference at this year’s celebration. Several members of the St James association have been either fully or partially vaccinated, Bisnath said.
“This year we a lil’ better off as most of our membership is vaccinated. We are a pro-vaccine organisaiton. Everybody is pro-vaccine, so everybody taking their jabs so people a little more confident about this year,” Bisnath said.
Hosay in their DNA
Being able to observe the annual commemoration is very important to Hosay participants in the community, Bisnath added.
Hosay is the commemoration of the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandsons, Hassan and Hussein, at the Battle of Kerbala in Persia. The observances start on Flag Night when the first procession takes place. Hundreds of devotees walk through the streets carrying multicoloured flags to symbolise the beginning of the Battle of Kerbala in which the brothers lost their lives.
On the second night, small tadjahs are carried slowly through the streets to the accompaniment of Tassa drums. Large tadjahs, also accompanied by Tassa drums, make their appearance on the third night. On the fourth day, there is a daylight procession where the moons are led through the streets to an open field where, in simulation of the battle they “dance” with each other. A special prayer is offered for the dead as this part of the proceedings represent the entombment of the brothers.
Although Hosay is a Muslim faith-based celebration, the entire St James community gets involved annually in one way or another, Bisnath said.
“Hosay is a thing in us. It in our blood. It in our DNA. Once yuh are from St James, Hosay in yuh. Sure everybody is not as excited as the other years because of the restrictions, however, we know is something we have to do.
“Our ancestors started it so many years ago and we just maintaining the traditions. We working with whatever regulations are in place, most of the yards not even drumming we just there doing what we have to do. But the thing is we have hope that one day we will be back out on the street again,” Bisnath concluded.