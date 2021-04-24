All of the lights

“Too bright a spotlight.”
That’s the overwhelming feeling St Lucia-born author Canisia Lubrin reckons she would experience should she win the 2021 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature.
Lubrin doesn’t have to imagine this morning. By the time you read this she would have been officially announced the newest holder of the illustrious regional literary title and presented with the coveted trophy and cheque for US$10,000.
The Canada-based poet’s The Dyzgraphxst, winner of the Bocas Prize for poetry was one of three exceptional authors shortlisted for last night’s virtual award presentation. Jamaican Maisy Card’s These Ghosts Are Family, winner of the the Bocas fiction prize and T&T’s Andre Bagoo’s The Undiscovered Country, winner of the Bocas non-fiction prize, were also in the running for the coveted award.
Lubrin, 37, didn’t know she was the only one of the three finalists being interviewed on Friday when the Kitcharee asked her what being announced overall Bocas Prize winner would mean for her both personally and professionally.
“To be among the finalists already feels totally full to me,” the gifted writer began saying during an online exchange.
“The overall winner spot, I think, might feel like a too-bright spotlight, but I can’t really see that from here. My migraines keep sunshades on my face for many hours of the day. All jokes aside, the professional boon of international recognition brings varied kinds of good, I think. The rest, I don’t want to be presumptuous about. That would be against my cautious disposition,” she continued coyly.
From Castries
to Ontario
Birthed in sunny Castries in St Lucia Lubrin’s love for literature was nurtured and grown in the cold air of Ontario, Canada. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from York University in Toronto and a graduate degree in creative writing from the University of Guelph in Ontario.
In 2017 she published her first collection of poems: Voodoo Hypothesis. The book addresses the legacy of slaves in the Caribbean. She said following its launch: “the work intends to subvert the construct of blackness and reject the contemporary and historical systems that paint black people as inferior”.
Voodoo Hypothesis was nominated for the Gerald Lampert award, the Pat Lowther award and was a finalist for the Raymond Souster award. It was also named one of the 2017’s best books in Canadian poetry by CBC Books and one of the ten ‘must-read’ books of 2017 by the League of Canadian Poets.
Lubrin’s short story Into Timmins was anthologised in The Unpublished City: Vol 1, a finalist for the 2018 Toronto book awards. The Dyzgraphxst was published in 2020.
“It is a richness, no doubt. It means a great deal to be offered this kind of encouragement by one’s peers and those who work in the field of literature with their whole selves,” Lubrin continued about the Bocas Lit recognition.
Not yet aware of her win the humble writer openly congratulated both Card and Bagoo on also making the OCM Bocas prize short list.
“That gesture will never not fill me with awe. I mainly celebrate that Caribbean literature continues to be uniquely and expansively additive to the world. Andre and Macy, what a thing to be here with you two. Yes, that is a whole lot,” she said.
Write from the heart
Lubrin, who currently teaches at Ontario College of Art & Design (OCAD) University and the University of Toronto, says the unique challenges posed by the global pandemic is a reminder to every human to cherish the people in their lives.
“One day at a time. That’s all I can say. Day by day and with constant reminders that we are only as present and alive as who we’ve got,” she said.
As for those looking to follow in her literary footsteps? Write from the heart, Lupin advised, even in the midst of global death and uncertainty.
“The world presses into what life we manage to make in ways we need and detest and even in ways whose measure we may not recognise. Writing is as much heart-work as it is the work of the intellect; the work of the hand on paper with some ink, and the life that keeps us knowing that nobody decides for you what is worth your effort and time to write.
“If it matters to you, you’ll find a compelling way to give it language and to refine that material with fresh insight. But move beyond the first insight into the third and fourth. Much of the usual tilts apply: the reading (though concentration has been battered for many during the pandemic), the listening and seeing and, in spite of the dread, the living.
Keep the unusual things that remind you of what language is, what it can do. Things that remind us of how temporary we all are among what, in comparison, seems to last one or two eternities. If this lights a fire: stoke it,” she concluded.
BOX
First presented in 2011, the OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature is an annual award for literary book by Caribbean writers judged in three categories: poetry, fiction and non-fiction. Category winners receive US$3000 while the overall winner is awarded $US$10,000.