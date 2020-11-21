All Systems are Go!

Kevin Beharry has always been one to think outside box.
Beharry, head of music production/DJ unit System 32, is perhaps best known as the producer of the immensely popular Carnival 2020 smash hit Knock About Riddim.
Doesn’t ring a bell? Remember Viking Ding Dong’s (Andre Houlder) epic dive off the International Soca Monarch stage into a scampering audience? Yeah, that riddim—The same that featured Ding Dong’s “Outside”, Mical Teja’s “Birthday” and Sekon Sta’s (Nesta Boxhill) “Waste Man”.
Beharry describes System32’s sound as a “hybrid of multiple genres consisting of heavy vocal samples, Caribbean percussive elements and electronic dance music.” Musician Simon Sanowar and Teja are the other members of the group.
Like most music creatives, however, the experimental musician has found himself with a lot of extra time on his hands due to the restrictions of the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic. He admits, however, that life has been anything but dull.
“Life has been very interesting for me during this pandemic,” Beharry started saying during a recent online exchange with Kitcharee.
“Soon (there will be) a new little addition to the family, work has been surprisingly consistent with new artistes reaching out wanting to experiment with new sounds, as well as corporate entities wanting to creatively advertise,” he continued.
Proving he has the X-factor
Beharry is the co-producer behind “Bodyline”, the crossover calypso-pop track that earned soca artiste Olatunji Yearwood a call back following his audition on the British TV singing competition X Factor.
The success of that show demonstrated the possible commercial success of blending soca with pop and dance music, Beharry said. He said although the two collaborated in the past on the crossover hits “One Life to Live” (2016) and “Midnight Cruise” (2017), Ola has become much more open to experimenting with his sound.
The result of that open-minded approach to music production can be heard on Ola’s 2021 release “Don’t Stop Carnival”. The Lord Invader (Rupert Westmore Grant) remake has propelled both men back into the spotlight with it’s timely lyrics and throwback appeal.
“Olatunji now more than ever has been extremely open-minded to new sounds. We did two releases prior to ‘Don’t Stop The Carnival’. One entitled ‘Doing It’ and another called ‘Black Liberation’ which was co-produced by the Miami-based EDM group called Good Times Ahead. Aside from those releases, I’ve been working with former Major Lazer member, Jillionaire, on a few records set to be released in 2021,” he revealed.
A hip-hop experiment
Beharry has most recently been fusing American east coast hip-hop percussion with a Caribbean swing. That fusion recently reaped rewards when his collaboration with local hip-hop act Marcus Braveboy “Action Ting” was picked by NBA team Cleveland Cavaliers for a recent online promo.
“I feel like lately everyone is trying to define a new sound or make some form of a new genre but at the end of the day music is just music,” Beharry said.
Despite the international acclaim, Beharry admits he is happiest out of the limelight where he can quietly create music.
“I was never the spotlight type and would always prefer to work more behind the scenes and in the studio focusing on the creative composition and production aspect. A great number of established DJs internationally are not necessarily the ones that are consistently producing their own music productions; they have teams of producers who each contribute to the final product at most times,” he explained.
Carnival or no Carnival Beharry says he plans to advance System 32’s agenda in 2021: continued experimentation and fusion of genres. With no festivals on the horizon the door is wide open for all soca acts to create music outside of their comfort zone, he said.
“I still plan to release music soon regardless and I actually have a riddim coming out in a couple weeks called ‘The 24 Hour Riddim’.
“I know soca music has been traditionally based around the festivities itself, but I believe this year can prove that the genre can evolve into something more than the Carnival season, once soca artistes and producers continue to make music.
“I think the Caribbean diaspora is still looking forward to some type of Trinidad Carnival and I believe some live performances can be held but downscaled to be broadcast via streaming platforms. I’m curious to see how it pans out in 2021,” Beharry concluded with a digital nod of the head.