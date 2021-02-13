Alternative Comedy Festival next weekend

Errol Fabien

Over the past year and through the Carnival season the island’s creatives have been earning very little or no income at all.

While the soca artistes and some musicians have had some respite via virtual concerts and more recently live shows with limited audiences, many other artistes, however, continue to languish on the breadline.

Among those hard hit by the fallout from Covid-19 are the comedians. Just as their short season of shows was beginning last year, the lockdown started, leaving them without even that income stream.

Concert promoter, Randy Glasgow has been brainstorming to come up with sensible ways to create viable income streams for artistes and the people who work with him.

He observed that while singers and musicians have recently begun getting some work, the comedians were finding no gigs.

So he decided to produce his Alternative Comedy Festival (ACF), albeit on a much smaller scale.

Over the years the ACF has built an impressive following. Randy Glasgow Productions (RGP) presents several shows at venues across Trinidad and Tobago. Each of these shows usually attract a couple thousand patrons. RGP employs dozens of people, including comedians, singers, musicians, dancers and technical personnel for each show. That can’t happen now, but Glasgow believes he can provide a little relief for some, at least until things open up again.

RGP is presenting two ACF shows on February 20 and 21, at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, from 7 p.m. nightly.

As with all live shows in these times, there will be strict Covid-19 protocols, mandatory masks, social distancing and more.

The ACF usually features comedians from North America and across the Caribbean, but this year the situation allows for a completely local cast only.

RGP is therefore assembling as impressive a line-up as possible featuring the seasoned favourites along with newly discovered talent.

Among the line-up for the ACF 2021 are:

Learie Joseph

Errol Fabien

Kenneth Supersad

The Drunkin Saint

NCW The Entertainer

Maco Metre Crew

Bacchanal Sisters

The Dancing Midgets

Paris Coutain

