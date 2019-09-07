Alyssa sings for those in doubt

Alyssa Joseph

Alyssa Joseph is a firm believer in embracing and sharing the love of her lord and saviour Jesus Christ. The 12-year-old gospel music starlet has released a new single reiterating that belief entitled: “You Fill Me Up”. She says the self-penned Daniel Joseph-produced track is to encourage anyone doubting their self-worth to find acceptance and love in their faith in God. A music video for the song, directed by Jody Allert, was released on YouTube last month. She sings:

From the day I wake up/God is right next to me/to the nights I go to sleep/He is always there with me/he keeps me safe from harm/And every day I just pray to him/Just hold me in your arms and keep me safe from harm/Just hold me in your arms, Jesus

