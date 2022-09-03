Amanda Lyons - against all odds

“I put my soul into every stroke, each piece is uniquely an extension of who I am.”
The depth of those words from artist/poet Amanda Lyons tugged at the heartstrings, from a dimly lit phone screen, on Friday morning.
Lyons shouldn’t be here. Diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, in the American summer of 2021, doctors gave the half-Trinidadian/half-Irish creative just over a year to live.
Twelve months on, not only is Lyons cancer free (knock on wood) but she has also completed her first book of poetry: Mango Dew. Amazingly, the publication, which marries her love for poetry and visual arts, has become an Amazon best seller and #1 New Release for Caribbean and Latin American Poetry.
“The ocean is my place of calling,” an emotive Lyons continued, on Friday, from her vacation spot in the sister isle of Tobago.
The charismatic painter of words is currently in Tobago with her Trinidadian mother, Yvette Ramkissoon, and her side of the family, celebrating her 31st birthday. Lyons’ parents met in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, where her father, musician George Lyons, was performing Frank Sinatra covers.
Lyons, who grew up and lives in Boston with her father, says she comes to Trinidad yearly for a refresh and recharge.
“The Caribbean sunlight falls in a mystical rhythm. Trinidad and Tobago’s luscious green landscape, glittering waters and colourful culture inspire my work. Bringing the vision to life and preserving our history is what keeps our stories alive. Peace yields our youthful energy, keeping only goodness in our heart. My paintings open up space in their collector’s energy and home by adding luxurious harmony,” she continued about her muse, that are these islands.
A born artist
From a very young age, Lyons knew her hands were destined to create works of art. It was more a matter of figuring out when, than the why and how, she recalls.
“I have been an artist all my life, I started drawing and writing poetry as a child. From drawing as I matured, I turned to painting. The feeling of blending colours to make the perfect palette for a fresh canvas is always an exciting new moment. At a young age, I always knew I would accomplish my dream of writing books, I just never knew when the right moment would present itself,” she related.
The pages of Mango Dew are snapshots of her travels and life experiences, she says. The book is currently available locally at the Good’s General Store at Hotel Normandie, Paper Based and Scribbles and Quills bookstore.
“Prior to my diagnosis, when I was 26, I embarked on two solo travels to Costa Rica and Panama. Mango Dew is arranged into five chapters, paired with my original paintings. My art and poetry is a collection of beautiful moments in my life that were obvious moments. Moments of bliss, travel, colour, love, healing, song and lightness. Moments that resonated,” she echoed.
The prospect of the book becoming an inspiration for other like-minded creatives to complete their own projects and for nationals on the whole to support those endeavours fills the young poet with joy.
“As humans, we are on a constant voyage to seek and feel connection. My wish is that you discover simply that connection of presence for a moment through my work. I hope my readers are encouraged to follow suit in supporting local ingenuity and output of Caribbean creativity,” she remarked.
The fight of her life
Lyons recalled the horror of her cancer diagnosis, bleak prognosis and odds-defying recovery in a calm, matter-of-fact tone on Friday.
“A tumour appeared below my left eye last summer. I noticed it immediately and had it checked out. Several doctors in California told me ‘not to worry’ about the bump on my face and that ‘it will go away’. Well, it never went away and it kept growing rapidly,” she said.
The growing bump left her with severe facial pain which led to referral to a surgeon, who performed a biopsy and called the young artist into a meeting a week later.
“He revealed within minutes of my arrival that I had Ewing’s sarcoma cancer. Not all of the cancer cells were removed as the tumour developed hands and started growing in the back of my cheekbone. The surgeon told me I would need to meet with an oncologist,” she recalled.
With oncologists in California unable to treat her cancer, Lyons returned to her Boston base and became a patient at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Farber is a world leader in adult and paediatric cancer treatment and research.
“After surgery, 49 chemotherapy treatments, 32 radiation sessions, and five blood transfusions, I am finally in remission from this horrible disease,” she added.
These days Lyons strives to maintain a healthy lifestyle, enjoys meditation and quiet time alone in nature. Perhaps that is why the gifted artist is so eager to make these shores her permanent home.
“Life has changed course in every way. A healthy lifestyle and healthy mindset has been my anchor. Taking life day by day. Enjoying the slow moments in life. Meditation, breath work, and lots of self-love feed the soul. That and spending quiet time alone in nature.”
While the plan is to be based full-time here, Lyons will need to travel to the US to do regular screenings to ensure her cancer hasn’t returned. She plans to be most present in the moment, however, when she is here. And has a showing of her art planned for January 2023.
“I will be working with museums in T&T to help preserve our local art. I will also be working with environmental conservation specialists. Family is everything. Ground food, Tobago waters, river, paintings, steelpan, tropical plants, and Trini love make for the perfect recovery callaloo. Don’t you think?” she concluded with smile between the pages.
Visit www.amandaslyons.com for more information.