Amazon Carnival made an impressive return to mas with the unveiling of their Carnival 2022 presentation Wild One, last Friday, at Rock Back by Anchorage, Chaguaramas.
The Paul Singh-led medium band, formerly called Dream Team, showcased eight eye-catching sections before an intimate gathering of masqueraders, friends and the media.
They may be small, but their 2022 costuming is already giving the Woodbrook-based band a mighty reputation. Designers Natalia Noreiga (Fiera), Rajesh Jaimungalsingh (Savage), Anissa Gibbs (Artemis) and Naila Narinesingh (Wild Orchid) put some fresh thought into some innovative creative tweaks.
Notably the costuming, in a few sections, stayed away from the familiar curved behind the shoulder wing archetype and opted for wings that jutted out from the hip area. While it takes some getting used to aesthetically, the desire to create something albeit slightly different is both a refreshing and welcoming sight.
“We wanted to do something different, as you noticed the wings are a bit different and also some of the colours we chose. To be honest, mas here and even away, it all looks too much the same. I told all my section leaders lets come out the box,” Singh told the Kitcharee Friday.
The positive feedback has been overwhelming, Singh said, as he has received calls of congratulations on the presentation from colleagues both here in T&T and abroad.
“All over the world, the feedback is coming in and it’s amazing. I’ve never gotten so many people, so early in the game showing interest in our band. I used to disappoint a lot of people launching late in December, so they are also saying they are happy to see us launching so much earlier than before,” Singh added.
The wildest forms of expression
Amazon’s Wild One reflects all things wild and untamed. That depiction is not limited to wild people on the road Carnival Monday and Tuesday, Singh chuckled.
When we say Wild One is not just about wild people. It’s about wild animals, mythical beings and expression. We are looking to create something different and create an atmosphere on the road. We have to recognise that Carnival is an expression not just a display of costume. Yuh eyes close and yuh taking in the vibes. We want to create something a lil different to allow people to open up to that energy,” he said.
Noreiga with her Fiera depiction and Gibbs with her Artemis portrayal both capture that vision perfectly.
“Fiera symbolises an elevated state of consciousness and alludes to the exchanges of energy between humankind and the hemisphere,” Noreiga explained her attempts to tap into the wild energy to which her bandleader referred.
Gibbs, meanwhile, explained that Artemis, the daughter of Zeus in Greek mythology, is the representation of the wildland.
“I chose Artemis because she’s an avid protector of the wild, I was drawn to her nurturing side, just as mothers protect their children. I used the colours blue to represent all wild sea life, the green for the tress and copper tones to represent the soil and gold of her wealth,” Gibbs added.
Singh, meanwhile, says with expectations the world over high on the return to the Carnival parade in the mecca of Port of Spain he has a few added tricks up his sleeve.
“The expectation is higher than ever before, and all eyes are on T&T. We want to do some new things on the road. There just might be a pole on a truck, you will have to wait and see,” he said mischievously.
“The thing is despite having other business interests I love the arts and I love Carnival. And I just have to be a part of it,” Singh concluded.
Amazon Carnival 2023 Wild One presentations:
Artemis
Guilty Pleasures
Dark Secrets
Fiera
Amazon Heat
Wild Orchid
Savage
Blood Moon