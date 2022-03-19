American foodie loves Trini tattoo

Hoffmann

BEST EVER: Hoffmann gets a closer look at the curried tattoo bubbling on the Caura River.

A spicy curry tattoo (armadillo) and buss up shut by the Caura River has forever endeared world-famous travel vlogger David Hoffmann to T&T.

Hoffmann rated the fig-leaf-plated curried serving among the best foods he has ever tasted. It is high praise coming from the well-travelled America-born foodie, who in the past decade has sampled cuisine in over 1,200 cities in 87 countries across six continents.

“I think it’s one of the best meals of my life, curry armadillo (tattoo) and a river lime. The ambience adds to the taste, being in the forest, making the food and talking to people,” Hoffmann said during a phone call with the Kitcharee on Friday morning.

The Miami-based travel host, producer and social media influencer was at the time in Tobago sampling the culinary delights of the sister isle. He admitted to not knowing “a whole lot” about T&T before getting here, other than the island laid just off the eastern coast of his parents’ homeland of Venezuela.

“I didn’t know that much coming here. I like to learn a lot through the people, so I don’t do too much research before I visit a country. Learning from the people blows my mind. The experience in T&T has been one thousand times higher than I could ever have imagined,” he said.

Hoffmann has been hosted in T&T by chef Jason Peru and local foodie/photographer David Wears. The pair have taken the American foodie through Port of Spain, Siparia, Maracas Beach, Caura and Tobago with the aim of providing him with an authentic taste of the islands.

“Everything is perfect. It’s been a great trip so far. Trinidad and Tobago has been a very different and unique experience in terms of the level of diversity of the people and it obviously shows in the cuisine. You have Indian, African, Chinese, Lebanese and now Venezuelan elements here. I am in love with the food, it is proving a true adventure,” Hoffmann said.

It’s a life of sacrifice

Travel vlogging may appear glamourous, but Hoffmann assures it’s a lifestyle that requires a lot of sacrifice. The work hours are long as his days are filled with travel and the nights with editing video for posting on his website davidsbeenhere.com and supporting social media pages.

All that dedication and hard work has paid off, however. Hoffmann has been named one of the Top 10 Best Travel Videographers by USA Today and Top 10 Travel Video Sites by OOAworld.

“I’m living my passion, but It’s a lot of sacrifice. It’s a never-ending journey. But I’m trying to build something memorable and leave a legacy for my kids. But it can get really, really tough,” he said.

The avid foodie, who is off to Nicaragua next month before a planed trip to Iran in May, says there are always two concerns that top his list when preparing for a destination: health and safety.

“A day like today is a 5,000-calorie day,” said Hoffmann in preparation for a visit to the Dirt Oven in Castara and Miss Trim’s in Store Bay, Tobago on Friday.

“It’s hard (to stay in shape) because I gain weight on the trips. I try to limit sugar. I don’t touch alcohol. I usually have three weeks between trips, so when I get home I go on a nice cleanse and workout.

“As for the safety aspect, the thing is I don’t just land and go in and go in the wrong neighbourhoods. I’m a grown man, I have kids and I watch myself like gold. I don’t throw myself into the belly of the beast unless I know we can be safe. I’ve been in places in Brazil and they say today is going to be a rough day, David, so just get ready if need be to put up the camera and run,” he added seriously.

By the time you read this Hoffmann would have completed his T&T culinary adventure. He predicts he will leave these shores with a warm feeling in his belly, not from all that food, but the love he has been shown by the people of this land.

“T&T has been very, very accommodating. The people have been warm and kindhearted. I go in there and I give them that same warmth every time and let them know I’m not here to eat free food, I’m here to show the world what you are about and bring people to you,” Hoffmann concluded.

