An authentic sweetman

They all call him Sugars. A teacher courtesy his life testimonies and a historian courtesy his street smarts, he is the livewire of the Bethesda village which sits between Plymouth and Arnos Vale in Tobago. That day I saw him trimming the croton tree by the villa (Tamarind House) which he maintained in the village. He smiled widely when he introduced himself using his real name- Sydney Jefferson Grant.
“But you could call me Sugars,” he said. Our chance meeting was supposed to satisfy my request for a propagation piece of the pretty Tamarind House croton. I didn’t anticipate that a talk on ornamentals would organically morph into a trek through the bittersweet tales of Sugars.