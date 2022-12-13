An award for Jahmela

JAHMELA Hidee Lamour Jacobson, a United States activist with Trini roots, is the recipient of the United States President’s Volunteer Service Award (President’s Award) for her work in community activism. The ceremony took place on December 2 at the Hilton Long Island Huntington, Melville, New York.
The prestigious award, given by the president of the United States, recognises the important role of volunteers and honours United States citizens and permanent residents whose service positively impacts communities by solving some of the toughest challenges facing the United States.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Jacobson—who lives in New York—said the award is a blessing to Trinidad and Tobago.
“I have always had great concerns for Trinidad and Tobago. This award is a blessing to Trinidad and Tobago, it goes to show that we, as Trinidadians, all over the world are resilient,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson said she is burdened by the crime and violence in Trinidad and Tobago.
“I am burdened because charity begins at home and many parents encourage their children to bring stolen goods and weapons into their homes. They are part of the problem, which is a big factor in the high crime rate in Trinidad and Tobago,” she said.
“I represent Trinidad and Tobago. Whenever I saw a need to help someone in Trinidad and Tobago, I did, and I have reached the mountain top made out of stones. This award shows that someone was looking at Jahmela Jacobson. My parents migrated to the United States Virgin Islands in the early 60s for good. I am their firstborn daughter. I have never had the opportunity to live in Trinidad.”
A mother of four
Jacobson, a mother of four, the ex-wife of the musician Errol Ince, is an educator, a well-known advocate, a domestic violence advocate, and a community leader.
Through her advocacy, several laws were implemented to protect children in the United States, such as the Nixzmary Brown Law, which was implemented following the gruesome death of seven-year-old Nixzmary Brown, who was starved, tortured, and murdered by her stepfather while her mother did nothing to stop him. Jacobson also founded the Nixzmary Live Forever Foundation in 2006 and has produced and directed a documentary titled Nixzmary’s Life and Death.
The activist has also partnered with Mark Lunsford to advocate for the Jessica Lunsford Law, which has been implemented in 47 states. She has won a medal of honour prior to her President’s Award and has been recognised by the Brooklyn District Attorney Office for her contribution to educating New Yorkers on the awareness of severe child abuse. She is the leading advocate and activist who fought for justice for three black women who were savagely beaten with a broomstick and cut with razors and chemicals thrown in their faces by a mob of Asians at the Red Apple Nail Salon at 1224 Nostrand Avenue on August 3, 2018.
Jacobson’s earlier life was filled with pain, but it served as a springboard for her work in activism. “As a child, I had some dark days, I suffered in silence. Whenever a home is filled with domestic violence, one or more children suffer in silence.”
“Although my life had been full of pain, I knew that one day I would help citizens of this world like myself,” she continued. “When my husband brought me to Trinidad, my philanthropy began; I would bring suitcases of new clothing and shoes, as well as essentials for women and children, and I would usually stand on corners in St James or Port of Spain and shower women and children.”
She said, “During Carnival time, my husband, Ince, made a lot of money. I didn’t know the value of the money, so I gave it away to unfortunate people who wanted to give back to my place of roots. I did this every Carnival. Doing this satisfied my proclivities to add smiles on people’s faces.”
She said she couldn’t receive the award without thanking those who have supported her. “I want to say that I am so privileged to have been blessed to have my lawyer, Kenneth Munroe Brown, in my life, as well as Dr Benison Jaggaser, Willon Ivan Nurse, an educator and flagman ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago, and my angel, who nominated me. I give back with all my might and the fibres and the fabric that I am cut from,” she said.