An Awesome read

The world around us is awesome, and first-time author, Charisse Janine Broome (Senoria Broome), is reminding us of that awesomeness. The author has published a children’s book titled Awesome Father, as an educational resource and as a tool to encourage children to appreciate their culture and the world around them.
The author recently spoke with the Kitcharee about her journey to becoming an author and her new book which she says will help to encourage gratitude in children. Broome said the book was written during a private time of worship and meditation about the goodness of God.
Awesome Father is written from the perspective of a Trinbagonian child experiencing childlike wonder at and awe of nature and nature’s God. Before the book was a book, it was a poem four pages long. Awesome Father was actually written in 2016 in the throes of private worship and adoration while meditating on the goodness and majesty of God. It’s an overflow of the grace of God and of my deep gratitude to Him for all that He’s done for us and for everything that He’s made for us to admire and enjoy,” Broome said.
Broome said it took some time before discerning that becoming an author is part of her life’s purpose. “After university, I started out in sport administration and have been a professional administrator for over ten years and a part-time lecturer at The UWI St Augustine campus for even longer. Others saw the gift from early on but that was not the specific talent that was initially groomed. The maturation of that talent as a writer and author is only now coming to fruition.”
Broome said it was only after using her poem for a class project, that she realised there was purpose behind what she had written. “In September 2020, I enrolled into The UWI’s Diploma in Caribbean Sign Language Interpretation programme and one of the assignments was to interpret a song, poem or piece of prose that we liked. Eureka! I dug this poem up and contacted Deaf Pioneers Life Centre for help. They coached me and taught me to sign a small part, probably 1/8 of it in Trinidad and Tobago Sign Language (TTSL).
“After those coaching sessions the instructor inquired about the author of the poem. Why? Because he thought it was a very sweet poem, one that could meaningfully touch hearts and lives around the world. When I revealed that I was the author he admonished me, told me not to sit on my talent; he encouraged me to do something with it. That was the motivation I needed to start, to ‘get off my laurels’ and ‘do something with it’,” Broome said.
Awesome Father, Broome noted, is an educational resource for Trinidad and Tobago children and parents at home and abroad. “The book is a humble ode and homage to the beauty that is T&T: our food, our language, our culture.
“Through reading Awesome Father, children learn that they matter to God. They learn that they’re not insignificant, that they’re not a mistake but loved, very significant and valuable in God’s eyes. Awesome Father also teaches children to take pride in Trinidad and Tobago’s food, its culture and fruits. They learn about old time games, our language and landscape. It teaches Trinidad and Tobago children to be proud of themselves and of their homeland, and teaches children further afield about Trinidad and Tobago.
“The book is full of colourful characters and words and is suitable for children ages five to seven,” Broome said. She explained that Awesome Father is a rhyming poem that was born during a time of meditation, awe and adoration of Creation and of God. “Awesome Father is cultural, educational, it’s fun, it’s funny and it’s inspirational. It really is a book about boasting. Boasting about Trinidad and Tobago, boasting about you and me and boasting about our Heavenly Father and I’m not ashamed to say it,” Broome said.
Broome also recently published a colouring book and poem for children titled “Pastelle Queen Patsie”.
“It’s a colouring book and poem in one, suitable for children six years and up. I actually wrote the poem and I was encouraged to do something else with it and I was able to do a colourable book so that children would enjoy colouring while enjoying the poem as well,” she said.
Broome’s book, Awesome Father was first published on November 8th 2021. It was launched at the Nalis Tunapuna Public Library on November 9th 2021. The book was Amazon.com’s #1 New Release in Christian Poetry for two consecutive weeks following its publication.
It is available at Christian Literature Crusade Bookstores nationwide and online at Amazon.com or available directly from the author. The book is also available on Amazon.com in both paperback and e-book formats. To find out more about Awesome Father and what’s next visit the author’s YouTube page @srabroome.
About the author
Charrise Broome, also known as Senora Broome, was born in Barataria but grew up in Bon Air Gardens, Arouca. Her mother is a former principal at Nelson Street Boys’ RC School. She is the last of five children. Her father, a former photographer at the Office of the Prime Minister, sadly passed away last year of heart disease.
Broome attended South East Port of Spain, andTunapuna Government secondary schools and did her A‘ Levels at Arima Senior Comprehensive School. She loves adventure, new experiences and travel. In the early 2000s through a scholarship Broome got an opportunity to travel for the first time and since then she has visited several countries.