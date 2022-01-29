An Awesome read

There are two women who Chanté Adams always thanks before hitting the stage each night on Broadway: her grandmothers, together in a picture frame in her dressing room.

“Those are my angels that kind of watch over me; my ancestors that provide guidance. It’s their prayers that got me here,” she says before joining her cast at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre for Skeleton Crew. “There’s just something about having that photo there that makes them feel like they’re here with me and able to witness. That is the fuel that kind of pushes me and keeps me going.”