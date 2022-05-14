An exceptional offering in dance

“Zante”, a seamless presentation of Dance by Dion and Ian Baptiste included several of this country’s top dance companies and was presented as A Mother’s Day, 2022 special at 3Canal’s Big Black Box in Port of Spain.
It began with an ancestral chant led by soloist David Williams and was followed by Twin Inc Co in Revival, expertly choreographed by Deon Baptiste. “Yahweh, The Prayer” and “Alabaster Box” and later “Yemanja and Oya” followed, all demonstrating a high level of choreographic skill.
Strong energetic performances by the Repertory Dance Theatre Company brought back memories of Astor and Tanker & reinforced the respect we need pay to those companies willing to reference history.
In most pieces, strong, choreographic innovations added intensity to a style we know, and male and female dancers alike appeared comfortable with the contemporary transitions.
Strong solos supported the level of commitment to dance theatre, with the duet by Deon and Ian highlighting their passion for their art, and displaying a high level of dramatic intensity. Outstanding also was the spiritual “I Believe” by Delece Rambathaly who immersed herself fully in that solo portrayal.
To conclude, “The Gifting”, with full company, choreographed by Baptiste was offered as a debut – another example of Deon’s particular talent when inspired by the Orisa to contemporise the staging of T&T folk dance – in this writer’s view a welcome development.
To the Big Black Box crew, Mindy Giles, Sky Academy, Repertory, Andre Largen, Abeo Jackson the drummers and Twin Inc, well done for coming out so strongly from our dance “lockdown”. Well done also for coming together in support of your fellow artist.
To those who missed “Zante” I can only advise that you look out for a repeat of this inovative and stellar production that is grounded in folk, and exemplifies the artistic ability to play with rhythm, before Deon leaves for Idaho, the next destination.