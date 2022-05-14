An exceptional offering in dance

HELICOPTER pilot Capt Safia Hosein has spent the better part of the last two decades hopscotching the world, ticking one adventure after the other off her list. Much has been written about this inspirational and ambitious aviatrix/adventurer who grew up in Biche and chased after her dreams in spite of the sexism that threatened to derail her. Out of all her experiences and accomplishments -and there have been many (Hosein has travelled to more than 60 countries and was the first ever female helicopter pilot to fly a world leader), there is one that stands out above the rest. Her recent trek through the Nepali Himalayas and to Everest base camp tested her mind and body like never before and left an indelible mark on her life.